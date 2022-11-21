Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
No. 8 Duke Beats Oregon State Behind Career Days From Young, Filipowski
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young each turned in career high performances on Thursday afternoon, as No. 8 Duke defeated Oregon State in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy, 54-51, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. Filipowski scored a career-high 19 points en route to tallying his fourth double-double of the season, while Young grabbed a career-high 15 boards with 11 points.
goduke.com
Q+A With Duke Football: DeWayne Carter
DURHAM – Duke athletics sat down with redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter for a brief question and answer session. DA: The defense has been finding their stride in the last few weeks. What has been the biggest contributor to that down the stretch?. DC: It has been our...
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Alabama for NCAA Quarterfinal Match
Live Stats l Watch on ESPN+ l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Match Notes l NCAA Digital Program. #8 Duke (15-4-3) at #3 Alabama (22-2-1) Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama Soccer Stadium) ESPN+ Talent: Gray Robertson (PXP), Hayley MacDonald (Color) NEED TO KNOW. • For the ninth time out...
goduke.com
Miller, van Oirschot Garner All-South Region Honors
DURHAM – Duke senior Hannah Miller and junior Charlie van Oirschot have been named to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-South Region teams as announced by the organization Nov. 22. Miller garnered first-team recognition, while van Oirschot landed on the second team. This is the second all-region...
goduke.com
Ashworth Releases 2023 Spring Women’s Tennis Schedule
DURHAM – On Wednesday, Duke women's tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth released the 2023 schedule, which commences Jan. 13 in Durham. The 2023 slate features 15 home matches that will be played in the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center or Ambler Tennis Stadium, a venue that Duke features a 69-2 record in over the last six years.
goduke.com
Cooper, Groff Earn Team of the Week Accolades
DURHAM – A pair of Duke women's soccer standouts – Michelle Cooper and Katie Groff – have been tabbed to the College Soccer News and TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week, after helping lead Duke into the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals over the weekend. The Blue Devils registered...
goduke.com
Duke Announces Spring Slate
DURHAM – Duke men's tennis head coach Ramsey Smith announced the team's spring schedule on Thursday and it is highlighted by 12 home matches. The Blue Devils open the season in Honolulu, Hawaii, for the Hawaii Invitational on Jan. 9-10. While in the Aloha state, they will face off against California and Hawaii. Duke then returns home for three matches against Memphis (Jan. 20), Harvard (Jan. 22) and North Carolina Central (Jan. 22) at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center.
goduke.com
Duke Set for Regular-Season Finale at North Carolina
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team closes its 2022 regular season Wednesday with the short trip to Chapel Hill. First serve against the Tar Heels is set for 2 p.m., at Carmichael Arena. The match will be broadcast on ACCNX with Rob Connett and Kyle Straub on the call.
goduke.com
No. 8 Blue Devils Begin Play at Phil Knight Legacy Against Oregon State
No. 8 Duke opens the Phil Knight Legacy on Thursday afternoon, battling Oregon State at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander have the call for ESPN, while David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the radio as a part of the Blue Devils Sports Network from Learfield.
