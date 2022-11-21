DURHAM – Duke men's tennis head coach Ramsey Smith announced the team's spring schedule on Thursday and it is highlighted by 12 home matches. The Blue Devils open the season in Honolulu, Hawaii, for the Hawaii Invitational on Jan. 9-10. While in the Aloha state, they will face off against California and Hawaii. Duke then returns home for three matches against Memphis (Jan. 20), Harvard (Jan. 22) and North Carolina Central (Jan. 22) at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO