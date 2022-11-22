ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Glendale wins nailbiter against Willard 49-46

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhOfQ_0jJQNFRd00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, the season is just getting started.

Glendale hosting Willard.

And the Tigers with the skip pass to Kailyn Washington for the three pointer, it’s 10-4 Willard.

The Falcons battle back, Maddy Zingg with the steal and she goes coast to coast for the layup, it’s a two point deficit.

Then Glendale’s Rachel Flewell hits the three pointer, Glendale up 13-10.

Willard storms back, Carolina Crawford intercepts the pass, back the other way, behind the back to Washington for the layup.

But Glendale wins a nailbiter 49-46.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Wolves football: hottest show on the strip

REEDS SPRING, Mo–A pack of wolves gathered Thursday for Thanksgiving. For Reeds Spring, it was part of game week that will culminate Saturday in the Missouri Class 3 state semifinals. The Wolves will host Sullivan. Behind coach Andy McFarland, Reeds Spring is looking to make history. Andy McFarland doesn’t own a theater on the strip. […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

Ashland tops Lady Panthers in OT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–There are opponents and then there are arch rivals. And Wednesday night the seventh ranked Drury Lady Panthers battled their arch rivals Ashland. The Eagles are ranked third in the country. This is their fifth meeting, the first four were deep in the NCAA D2 tournament. The series is tied 2 wins apiece. And […]
ASHLAND, MO
KOLR10 News

Lady Panthers sting Jackets, move to 4-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens and womens basketball teams tipped off their Thanksgiving Classics Tuesday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. On the womens side, Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers roll into the two day event with a 3-0 record and ranked tenth in the country. Drury squared off with 1-1 Cedarville out of Ohio. This […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bears head to the Bahamas with depth, confidence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Both the Missouri State men and the Lady Bears are on the road this Thanksgiving holiday. Beth Cunningham’s team is in Las Vegas and will play Friday and Saturday. Dana Ford’s Bears are in the Bahamas and will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The tournament opener is against North Carolina-Wilmington. The Bears lost their […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Wonder Boys hold off late Drury charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Drury was trying to snap a two game losing streak against the Wonder Boys from Arkansas Tech. And Drury with a good first half, Preston Cook banks in this three pointer to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead. Later Drury’s Trey Lewis splits the defense and gets the scoop shot, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
rockmnation.com

Three and Out: Arkansas

Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference in a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bulldogs run away from Drury in second half

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, the 2-2 Drury Panthers played Southwestern Oklahoma State in their Thanksgiving Classic. And the Bulldogs out to a quick start, Kamden Gipson with the jumper, it’s 6-0 Southwest Oklahoma. But Drury storms back, Preston Cook with the three, it’s a one point deficit. Then the Panthers swing the ball to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
OZARK, MO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Missouri

First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain

I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great. We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Woman Injured In Deer Accident

A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

New Baptist Student Union coming to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first steps in the process to build a new Baptist Student Union are underway after the former building was demolished on November 17. The building had been boarded up for years, forcing students to find somewhere else to meet up. The demolition paves the way for a new future home. “We […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy