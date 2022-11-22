Glendale wins nailbiter against Willard 49-46

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, the season is just getting started.

Glendale hosting Willard.

And the Tigers with the skip pass to Kailyn Washington for the three pointer, it’s 10-4 Willard.

The Falcons battle back, Maddy Zingg with the steal and she goes coast to coast for the layup, it’s a two point deficit.

Then Glendale’s Rachel Flewell hits the three pointer, Glendale up 13-10.

Willard storms back, Carolina Crawford intercepts the pass, back the other way, behind the back to Washington for the layup.

But Glendale wins a nailbiter 49-46.

