Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Chinese fugitive in marijuana farm murders begs to stay in Miami over fear of ‘mafiosos’
MIAMI – After he was arrested in Miami Beach for murders in Oklahoma, a Chinese man told a judge in Miami-Dade County court that he feared the members of an organized crime organization. Chen Wu, also known as Wu Chen, communicated with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on...
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
Driver strikes light pole, 2 people, according to fire rescue
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has sent three people to the hospital. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue late Thanksgiving afternoon after a driver reportedly struck a light pole. Initial reports are that the driver also struck two people who needed to be transported.
Body found in Miami-Dade confirmed to be missing Fort Lauderdale woman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials have identified a body found last week as that of missing City of Fort Lauderdale employee Mimose Dulcio. Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Investigators believe she was killed by her estranged husband Jose Pacheco. Dulcio’s...
Police: Man shoots at Miami-Dade landlord with spear gun
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Tuesday after his landlord accused him of shooting at him with a spear gun in Opa-locka. The landlord suffered injuries to the shin, knee, and hand during an exchange with Joel Cruz, according to the Opa-locka Police Department. Police...
Fugitive task force arrests convicted felon in Miami-Dade for murder in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nevin McCormick was 19 years old when he was arrested after a violent burglary in Miami-Dade County. He spent a year in prison and his criminal record shows he never changed his ways. A few weeks after celebrating his 21st birthday, detectives arrested him for...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint
SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
Police: $5K reward offered for information after man killed in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a man that was killed in Homestead on Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Police Homicide Detective P. Klimick, the incident happened around 7:00 a.m. near the 450...
Keeping pipes clear of dangerous food, other items could be key to Happy Thanksgiving
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As South Florida families prepare to host relatives and friends for Thanksgiving, something that may not be on people’s minds are their sewer pipes. Local 10 News was granted a behind the scenes tour, underground, for a rare view of work underway to prevent...
Police looking for tractor-trailer driver who hit, critically injured man in wheelchair
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are looking for a tractor-trailer driver they say hit and critically injured a man in a wheelchair and left the scene Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street in the Pinewood area, just west...
Attention online shoppers: Here are a state official’s 10 safety tips
MIAMI – The Grinch’s followers will be on the prowl as Santa Claus helpers take advantage of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday online sales. Florida Commissioner Nikki Fried, who leads the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, issued a list of tips on Wednesday to help online shoppers stay safe.
Some shoppers get an early jump on Black Friday, so what time do stores open?
MIAMI, Fla. – They lined up before the doors opened on Thanksgiving. They are the ultimate shoppers. They are the ones who could not wait until Black Friday. A woman named Joyce was the first in line. We asked her if she was getting any flak because she was at the front of the line.
