Flora, IN

cbs4indy.com

Request for gag order in Delphi case

Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
DELPHI, IN
Law & Crime

County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
DELPHI, IN
Fox 59

Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
DELPHI, IN
WLWT 5

Prosecutor says Indiana double murder suspect may not have acted alone

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi, Indiana, double murder suspect may not have acted alone. Prosecutors released that detail Tuesday which came as a surprise to Richard Allen's defense team. "Another person involved, I mean, that's not new news," defense attorney Andrew Baldwin said. Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland did not...
DELPHI, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two From Kewanna Arrested On Neglect Charges

KEWANNA — Two people from Kewanna were recently arrested on child neglect charges. Travis Lee Kirby, 31, 3841 W. 800S, Kewanna, is charged with strangulation, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, and neglect of a dependent, all level 6 felonies. Courtney Nicole Ebert, 25, 3841 W....
KEWANNA, IN
WISH-TV

Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

69-year-old dies in house fire in McCordsville

McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A McCordsville woman was found dead after a fire hit her home Wednesday night, the McCordsville police said Thursday night. McCordsville Police Department officers were sent about 9 p.m. Wednesday to assist Vernon Township Fire Department at the house in the 9300 block of North Bayhill Court. That’s in the Bay Creek subdivision, which is northeast of the intersection of Hancock County roads 600 West and 900 North.
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, found unresponsive at residence on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found unresponsive due to a gunshot wound at a residence Thursday on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the the 3400 block of N. Leland Avenue and located a person dead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
KOKOMO, IN

