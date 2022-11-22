Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Former Delphi investigator always thought more than one person could be involved
Former FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan oversaw the bureau's role in the Delphi case for nearly two years. He said investigators always thought that the crime could've been committed by more than one person.
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
cbs4indy.com
Request for gag order in Delphi case
Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen
The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case wants broad gag order to include family members
DELPHI, Ind. — Nicholas McLeland did his talking in court. After the hearing of murder suspect Richard Allen, charged in the Delphi killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, the Carroll County Prosecutor declined to speak to dozens of reporters on hand. And if McLeland gets his way, there will be a large group of […]
Fox 59
Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case
DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
Why the Delphi murders court records are sealed; suspect Richard Allen requests bail
An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man's arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released.
IN judge considers unsealing evidence, adjusting bond for Richard Allen, Delphi murder suspect
A judge weighed in on unsealing evidence and potentially adjusting bond in the Delphi, Indiana murders Tuesday.
korncountry.com
North High School employee arrested for child solicitation, fired after two decades at school
Johnson was fired when Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) learned of the charges on November 23, BCSC Communications Coordinator Josh Burnett said in a statement to LocalNewsDigital. During one of those exchanges, authorities allege that Johnson, 52, arranged to meet with the minor for the purpose of having a sexual...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor says Indiana double murder suspect may not have acted alone
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi, Indiana, double murder suspect may not have acted alone. Prosecutors released that detail Tuesday which came as a surprise to Richard Allen's defense team. "Another person involved, I mean, that's not new news," defense attorney Andrew Baldwin said. Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland did not...
WISH-TV
Coroner-elect: Body count will rise for 1980-90s serial killer Herb Baumeister
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
inkfreenews.com
Two From Kewanna Arrested On Neglect Charges
KEWANNA — Two people from Kewanna were recently arrested on child neglect charges. Travis Lee Kirby, 31, 3841 W. 800S, Kewanna, is charged with strangulation, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, and neglect of a dependent, all level 6 felonies. Courtney Nicole Ebert, 25, 3841 W....
WISH-TV
Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning.
WISH-TV
69-year-old dies in house fire in McCordsville
McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A McCordsville woman was found dead after a fire hit her home Wednesday night, the McCordsville police said Thursday night. McCordsville Police Department officers were sent about 9 p.m. Wednesday to assist Vernon Township Fire Department at the house in the 9300 block of North Bayhill Court. That’s in the Bay Creek subdivision, which is northeast of the intersection of Hancock County roads 600 West and 900 North.
Mom calls for justice 6 years after Flora fire killed her 4 girls, ‘I pray every day something comes out’
FLORA, Ind. — “It’s hard for me. When I say it’s hard, it’s mind-boggling.” Gaylin Rose took a work break from her Northern California job just to talk with us. From the front seat of her car, she described her now, no-frills life. “I just literally work all day from four or five in the […]
WISH-TV
1 dead, found unresponsive at residence on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found unresponsive due to a gunshot wound at a residence Thursday on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the the 3400 block of N. Leland Avenue and located a person dead...
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
