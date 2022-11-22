Former Imagineer Jim Shull shared an image on Twitter of the original plan for the EPCOT overhaul including the now-canceled festival center. At the top of the image is Spaceship Earth, with Connections and Creations Shop in the white buildings to the lower right. The colorful space of the image is the area currently under construction. The gray oval-shaped building with yellow pathways around it is the canceled festival center. Above that is Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This rendering matches the original Project Gamma we outlined in 2019, before budget cuts and delays (partially due to COVID-19).

2 HOURS AGO