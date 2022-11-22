Read full article on original website
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
New Vault Collection Magic Kingdom Map Travel Tumbler Available at Walt Disney World
We found a new travel tumbler featuring a 1970s-era map of the Magic Kingdom. This Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Collection travel tumbler matches the images on a collectible pin, a tote bag, and a crossbody bag we spotted previously. We found this new tumbler in the Celebrity 5&10 store inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Shanghai Disneyland Reopening November 25
Shanghai Disneyland will reopen tomorrow, November 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The resort has been closed due to COVID-19 since October 31, soon after an announcement that the resort was reducing capacity and workforce due to COVID-19. The resort was closed from March through late June of this year, as...
Former Imagineer Jim Shull Shares Image of Original EPCOT Reimagining Project
Former Imagineer Jim Shull shared an image on Twitter of the original plan for the EPCOT overhaul including the now-canceled festival center. At the top of the image is Spaceship Earth, with Connections and Creations Shop in the white buildings to the lower right. The colorful space of the image is the area currently under construction. The gray oval-shaped building with yellow pathways around it is the canceled festival center. Above that is Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This rendering matches the original Project Gamma we outlined in 2019, before budget cuts and delays (partially due to COVID-19).
Magic Kingdom Closing Early on January 31, 2023
Magic Kingdom will close early on January 31, 2023, for a private event. The park will open as usual at 9:00 a.m. but close at 4:30 p.m. EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will all be open their usual full hours. Magic Kingdom usually hosts Cast...
Speaker Catches on Fire Aboard Disney Wonder Cruise Ship
A small fire broke out on the Disney Wonder last night due to an electrical short in the speaker system. These are screenshots from video provided by Disney Wonder guests. The fire was on a speaker high up behind the giant Funnel Vision screen. Initially, just smoke was rising, then progressively larger flames were visible.
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members Before CARE Act Protections Were in Place
The Wall Street Journal’s latest dive into the crumbling of Bob Chapek’s career revealed a telling turn point that ultimately led to the falling out between Chapek and Iger. At the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Chapek had just taken the reigns from Iger and was faced with handling the worldwide closures of the Disney Parks and other segments of the company. He wanted to move quickly to lay off thousands of Cast Members to cut costs.
Walt Disney World Park Pass System Overhaul Rumored for 2023, Will Imagineering Still Move to Florida, ‘Safari Sack’ Ziploc Bags Come to Jungle Cruise, & More: Daily Recap (11/24/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Splash Mountain, Tower of Terror, & More Coming to Upcharge Disney Premier Access Service at Tokyo Disney Resort
After introducing the upcharge Disney Premier Access service earlier this year as a replacement for the former free FastPass service, Tokyo Disney Resort has slowly expanded its availability from two attractions to now three as well as one show. Now the Oriental Land Company appears to be going all-in on Disney Premier Access, adding two new attractions at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea starting in December.
With Chapek Out, Will Walt Disney Imagineering Still Move to Lake Nona?
With the abrupt change of leadership at The Walt Disney Company, many people are asking a lot of questions about the future. But one major question hangs in the balance — with Chapek gone, will Imagineering still be moved from California to Lake Nona, Florida?. The Lake Nona Project.
Shanghai Disneyland Announces Parade Featuring ‘Zootopia,’ New ‘Snowies’ Plush, and More Christmas Offerings
Shanghai Disneyland has announced their Christmas 2022 offerings, including a new cavalcade featuring “Zootopia” characters and a series of plush called “Snowies.”. Shanghai Disneyland just reopened today after a month-long closure due to COVID-19. The new Disney Winter Frostival will begin on Monday, November 28, 2022. Judy...
VIDEO: Voices of Liberty Welcome the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays With New Costumes and Seasonal Music
The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has begun, and over at The American Adventure, the Voices of Liberty have a new look to go with their timeless sound. Check out our video below, or read on to find out more!. The vocal ensemble wears festive holiday apparel for...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Figment’s Holiday Sweater Returns at Journey Into Imagination with Figment in EPCOT
The holidays at EPCOT have truly begun as Figment is once again wearing his fan-favorite holiday sweater in Journey Into Imagination with Figment. Figment wears the sweater in both the Sound Lab and the transition to his own open house. The blue sweater depicts the symbol of the Imagination! Pavilion, surrounded by diamonds and snowflakes in loving homage to the classic sweaters typically seen during the season. Below the pavilion icon is a pattern representing the glass pyramids that make the top of the building.
Spirit Jersey, MagicBand, Dooney & Bourke Bag, and More 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Merchandise Arrives
The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has begun, and a new festival means new merchandise! This year, the cast of “Frozen” can be found on many items in the collection. Let’s take a look!. 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Spirit Jersey – $79.99...
New 2022 Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler Available at Disneyland Resort
New holiday merchandise is showing up all over Disney Parks, and today we found this holiday themed Disney Vacation Club Tervis tumbler! We found this inside Acorns Gifts and Goods at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler — $29.99. This red tumbler...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Living with the Land — Glimmering Greenhouses Holiday Overlay Begins at EPCOT
EPCOT’s Living with the Land is living its best life as decorations sprouted up throughout the attraction. We recently sailed through to experience this year’s Living with the Land — Glimmering Greenhouses. Once guests travel through a scene of a deciduous forest in the middle of a...
‘Strange World’ Photo Ops and More Coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort
New experiences celebrating Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest film “Strange World” are coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. Learn to Draw (Splat & Legend) at Animation Academy in Disney California Adventure Park. You can now learn to draw your soon-to-be favorite blue, mischievous character, Splat,...
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District
Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
Flowers Added to Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ at EPCOT
While they continue working on rockwork structures, crews have also been adding small details to Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana,” a new walkthrough attraction scheduled to open next year at EPCOT. The tree-like figures wrapped in plastic are themed lampposts. The longer horizontal pole in the image...
Disney Genie+ Now ‘Subject to Availability’ at Disneyland Resort
A new update added to the Disneyland Resort website states that the ability to purchase Disney Genie+ will now be “subject to demand” at the park. New language on the Disney Genie+ page on the Disneyland Resort website now states that availability is limited for Disney Genie+ purchases, possibly opening up sales stopping after a certain capacity is met. This change was previously implemented at Walt Disney World in June. Unlike at Walt Disney World, however, guests at Disneyland may still purchase Genie+ in advance of arrival along with their park ticket.
