Scranton School District in the spotlight

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The future of the Scranton School District is in the spotlight. A town hall meeting took place at William Prescott Elementary School where residents had their chance to comment on the district’s recovery plan.

Prescott is one of the schools that could be consolidated with Robert Morris Elementary.

Reconfiguration options were first announced last month.

It was the last town hall for the community that continues to voice its concerns.

“I taught here for 22 years, actually 23, If they close this school, and they close Adams there will be no school left in an entire section of Scranton,” said Susan Blum Connors of Scranton.

“The concern of the Greenridge neighbor association and the Greenridge business area is that the streets around Robert Morris really can’t handle additional traffic, they are already blocked up with the kids who are attending Robert Morris now,” Scranton resident Laura Agostini said.

The reconfiguration plan also includes consolidating John Adams Elementary and Charles Sumner Elementary into other school buildings.

A public hearing on the plan is expected to be held in January.

