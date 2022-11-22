ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton School District in the spotlight

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbSX0_0jJQMLqc00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The future of the Scranton School District is in the spotlight. A town hall meeting took place at William Prescott Elementary School where residents had their chance to comment on the district’s recovery plan.

Prescott is one of the schools that could be consolidated with Robert Morris Elementary.

Reconfiguration options were first announced last month.

It was the last town hall for the community that continues to voice its concerns.

Throop veteran and firefighter remembered

“I taught here for 22 years, actually 23, If they close this school, and they close Adams there will be no school left in an entire section of Scranton,” said Susan Blum Connors of Scranton.

“The concern of the Greenridge neighbor association and the Greenridge business area is that the streets around Robert Morris really can’t handle additional traffic, they are already blocked up with the kids who are attending Robert Morris now,” Scranton resident Laura Agostini said.

The reconfiguration plan also includes consolidating John Adams Elementary and Charles Sumner Elementary into other school buildings.

A public hearing on the plan is expected to be held in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

23rd year for Dickson City Dinner

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Thanksgiving tradition for more than 20 years in Lackawanna County. A free Thanksgiving dinner was held at the Eagle Fire Hall in Dickson City Thursday. Anyone in need of a meal in the mid-valley area was invited. The dinner runs completely on donations from...
DICKSON CITY, PA
thevalleyadvantage.com

Views of the Valley: Being a force for good

I am in the process of reading a book entitled: Forces for Good: The Six Practices of High-Impact Nonprofits. The authors of this book examined 12 high-impact nonprofits in search of an answer to “What makes great nonprofits great?”. As I reflect on the collaborations that Saint Francis of...
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Scranton Holiday window showcase kicks off

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City is decked out for the holidays. The holiday window showcase kicks off Wednesday in Downtown Scranton. You can check out the magical holiday displays that are in dozens of businesses. This charming tradition is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends by supporting […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

People gather for 23rd Annual ‘Turkey Bowl’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local friends and family got together at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for their 23rd Annual Turkey Bowl. The men played a friendly game of tag football with new and old faces. Carlo Mercadante and his brothers began the tradition when he was just 15 and continue to introduce it to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Annual ‘Run For The Diamonds’ Race kicks off

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states. Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Scranton lights up Times Radio Tower

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual tradition kicks off the holiday season in Downtown Scranton. A simple flick of a switch and the holiday season is underway. Hundreds gathered on Thanksgiving Eve to watch Santa Claus himself light the Times Radio Tower in the Electric City. “It’s so exciting to be down here with […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Loud explosion heard across Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving Day

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning. The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard. The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Hudson Model Railroad Club continues long-time tradition in 2022

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long-time tradition in Plains Township continues this year as the Hudson Model Railroad Club opens its doors to the public for their 2022 Winter Open House. They club announced it will be accepting visitors starting at 6:00 p.m. Friday. The display will be open until 9:00 p.m. They […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County searches for new manager

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The search for a new Luzerne County manager is on the fast track, says county council members. The council must appoint a manager to replace Randy Roberston, who resigned recently, saying family medical issues are the main reason he’s stepping down. Council members say there is too much at stake for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County DA presents proposed 2023 budget

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Budget cutting is common in Pennsylvania, but a local county’s District Attorney pleaded to leave his department alone. Luzerne County Council has to adopt its 2023 budget on December 13. All eyes were on the District Attorney as he presented his proposed budget during the third-to-last council meeting before the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton, Wilkes-Barre parking prices reduce for holidays

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season is just around the corner and Scranton and Wilkes-Barre are announcing some changes to the parking meter and garage prices to encourage holiday shopping in the area. In Wilkes-Barre, Mayor George C. Brown announced that the city of Wilkes-Barre will be suspending parking meter fees in the downtown […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre house demolished as part of Blight Remediation Plan

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Wilkes-Barre was demolished on Tuesday as part of Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown’s Blight Remediation Plan. Mayor Brown announced, a house at 20-22 Sullivan Street was torn down Tuesday morning as after it was deemed a danger to the public. According to Mayor Brown, the BRP began […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

ARPA money to fund physical and mental health services

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be going towards various physical and mental health and wellness programs in the Electric City. Mayor Paige Cognetti made the announcement that 23 organizations across Scranton will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars. Businesses set to receive the funds include […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy