Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Novant nurse shares gratitude after graduation derailed by life-threatening medical issue
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Many of us will be counting our blessings during the thanksgiving holiday. One man says he's especially thankful for finally achieving his goal that was decades in the making. Medical problems derailed his dream of becoming a nurse. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland shares his...
Greensboro Science Center announces new traveling exhibit: Cats & Dogs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of us like to sit and ponder what our pets are thinking. Especially when our furry friends get the "zoomies". Well, new technology might bring us closer to knowing why cats and dogs do the things they do. The Greensboro Science Center's new traveling exhibit...
Greensboro firefighters work during Thanksgiving but find ways to celebrate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As families rushed down Wendover Avenue to and from Thanksgiving Thursday, they passed a different family bonded by service. Firefighters at Greensboro Fire Station 7 put together a homecooked meal on the job. Senior Firefighter Kyle Martin prepared the turkey while his coworkers handled the trimmings.
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
Triad family reunited for Thanksgiving at PTI Airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the busiest travel and shopping season of the year. From the airport to the gas station, to businesses big and small. 55 million people plan to travel and a chunk of them are from the Triad. TSA said Wednesday is historically one of...
Winston-Salem nonprofit heals trauma through drama
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The goal of a Winston-Salem nonprofit called Drama Theropy is healing trauma through drama. There is a cast of six actors who put on skits detailing real-life situations to help people navigate some of the challenges in life. Kimberly Miller, president of the organization, says this kind of therapy is hands-on, […]
Pentagon strikes nanotechnology defense deal with N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped two Triad universities to develop new nanotechnologies for protecting soldiers. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaboration of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, is partnering with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center to create a new research initiative called ICONS, short for Innovation Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower the Future Soldier.
WXII 12
Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
Cone Health gets newborns in the holiday spirit with knit caps
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health brings in the holiday season with a cute gift for its tiniest patients, handmade knitted hats. Volunteers at Cone Health's Women’s & Children’s Center made holiday-themed handmade knitted caps ranging from turkeys to pumpkins for their newborns. As the weather gets colder,...
wfmynews2.com
Money dispute causes Forsyth Human Society to end contract with county
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society is preparing to end its contract to keep running the county's animal shelter. It comes down to money, the humane society is asking the county to increase funding. The county is asking the shelter to cut costs. WFMY News 2's Grace...
Google spotlights Guilford county Black Owned business
WHITSETT, N.C. — Owner of "A little love" seasoning Hepston Henry has his family to thank for his love of food. "It really started from my childhood this is my parents' recipes my mom is from Saint Croix and my dad is from Jamaica and so we use these growing up all the time," Henry said.
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
Missing Guilford County woman with ‘cognitive impairments’ found after more than 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was missing for just over 36 hours has been found, according to family. Phyllis Carter Rollins, who had been last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, was found and taken to a hospital on Wednesday shortly before noon. Investigators were on scene at the wooded area […]
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
Person walking on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro hit, taken to the hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit while walking on near South Elm-Eugene Street and I-40 Tuesday. Greensboro police said a call came in at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital. Police are out on the scene investigating Tuesday evening. WFMY News 2 has crews...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
