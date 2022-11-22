Read full article on original website
Related
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Dirt-Cheap Cruises for 2023 (Starting at $159)
Looking for a cheap cruise? We’re talking really inexpensive — cheaper than many flat-panel TVs and less expensive than a new couch. In other words, cruises so cheap that it’s more affordable to take a vacation than to be a couch potato. The great thing about cruising...
Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin
Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
Video Of Cruise Sailing Through Total Darkness Is Spine-Tingling
While luxurious cruises represent the ultimate dream vacation for some people, many people steer clear from cruises. There's a lot of reasons why some people don't like cruises: crowds, health and sanitation issues, environmental impact- but at the end of the day, there's one concern that runs deeper than all of those reasons. Underneath it all, some people are just really scared of the ocean.
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
gcaptain.com
Italy Demands That Countries Whose Flag Is Flown By Rescue Boats Bear The Responsibility Of Migrants Aboard
ROME (Reuters) – A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing. Three charity vessels holding almost...
AOL Corp
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
Time Out Global
You can buy an entire 100-island archipelago in Bali
Are you the kind of person who thinks owning just one island is just that bit too cliché? After all, every respectable billionaire has their own island. What you might be after is something a bit bigger – an entire archipelago, perhaps. If that sounds like you (and,...
Greece: Migrant boat had sailed from Libya with 483 people
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a dilapidated fishing boat crammed with migrants that was towed to port after losing steering in rough seas south of Crete was carrying a total of 483 people who had sailed from Libya. The coast guard said Thursday that those on board...
Time Out Global
You can rent an entire village in Italy
Looking to go big on your next holiday? Well, rentals don’t get much bigger than this. An entire Italian village is now available for you to rent which boasts its own castle, theatre, squares, gardens and much more. The village in question is called Petritoli and it’s in the...
cruisefever.net
New Cruise Line Debuting in 2023 Releases Ship’s First Itineraries
Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise line from MSC Group that is debuting next year, has released the itineraries for their first cruise ship, EXPLORA I. EXPLORA I will be the first of six cruise ships from Explora Journeys and will set sail for the first time on July 17, 2023. The 15 night inaugural cruise will depart from Southampton and visit 12 ports and four countries.
Experience: we were shipwrecked after our boat hit a whale
I was 20 when, having grown up in Birmingham and dropped out of university, I wanted an adventure. I bought a plane ticket to the Canary Islands and, with no sailing experience, hitched boat rides across the Atlantic, making it to New Zealand. I settled there, working as a carpenter...
Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A dilapidated fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost its steering and had been drifting in the wind-lashed Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete was successfully towed to port Tuesday, Greek authorities said. Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said there were approximately 400 people on the vessel, down from his earlier estimate of 500. He said it was not immediately clear where it had sailed from. In a letter later Tuesday to the European Commission, Mitarachi requested that the migrants be relocated to other European Union nations in solidarity with Greece. “We ask the Commission to immediately undertake and coordinate a relocation initiative in response to this (rescue) operation, ensuring the responsibility in saving lives at sea is fairly shared among” EU members, he wrote.
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Small Group Tours of Italy
Packed full of ancient history, amazing food and – let’s face it – beautiful people – Italy remains one of the world’s most enticing travel destinations. Whether it’s majestic metropolises, tranquil lakes, dramatic mountains or stunning countryside that takes your fancy, Italy has it all. Little surprise that it draws millions of tourists from across the world every year, all seeking to touch, see, taste and hear manifestations of that quintessential Italian cultural essence. If you’d like to visit Italy while meeting like-minded travellers along the way, we’ve picked out 5 of the best small group Italian tours currently available.
Boat of the Week: This Gorgeous 60-Foot Cruiser Was Inspired by a Classic British Sports Car
For fans of classic British sportscars, the name Healey is guaranteed to conjure up deep waves of nostalgia. Back in the ’60s, the low-slung, wire-wheeled, oh-so-pretty Austin Healey 3000 was ranked right up there with the likes of Jaguar’s E-Type and Aston Martin’s DB5. The two-seater was the creation of passionate engineer, designer, Monte Carlo Rally winner, pilot and one-time runabout boatbuilder, Sir Donald Healey, who died in 1988 at the age of 89. Fast forward to 2022, and there’s a brand-new Healey making waves, this time a sleek, elegant 60-foot motor cruiser commissioned by Sir Donald’s grandson, David Healey. Built of lightweight...
drifttravel.com
Vintage Car Rentals with Tuscany Now & More
Luxury villa rental company, Tuscany Now & More, has recently launched a selection of vintage car experiences in Italy. Through a new partnership with local classic car company, Sprintage, and inspired by the legendary Mille Miglia Race, guests can now hire a vintage car for a real taste of ‘la dolce vita’.
Jalopnik
When Is a Ship a Yacht, and When Is It Not?
Yachts have been in the news a lot more frequently in recent years. There have been stories like when a Dutch yacht builder requested to temporarily dismantle an iconic bridge in Rotterdam to get a 417-foot-long sailing yacht commissioned by Jeff Bezos out to sea, or when authorities around the world seized the yachts of Russian oligarchs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Usually, the most notable yachts have the prefixes super-, mega- and even giga- attached to convey their truly enormous sizes relative to most other privately-owned vessels.
a-z-animals.com
What Are the 10 Oldest Cities in the World?
A crucial part of what gives a city a sense of community and character is its history. As the adage goes, “Old is gold,” and so are the old towns. The rich historic structures, buildings, and customs make these oldest cities in the world fun to learn more about.
petpress.net
10+ Interesting Fox Facts That Will Amaze You
Did you know that foxes are incredibly adaptable creatures? They can live in a wide variety of habitats, from forests to deserts to even cities. And they’re not just survivors – foxes are also incredibly resourceful, cunning, and intelligent. In fact, some people consider them to be one...
Comments / 0