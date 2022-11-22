ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

yeahthatskosher.com

New Patis Bakery & Cafe Location in NYC

The ever expanding Patis Bakery has recently opened their 4th Manhattan location, joining branches on the UWS, UES, and Midtown West. The new Midtown East eatery is beautifully designed with light wooden furniture, greenery, outdoor space and plenty of natural light. Patis Bakery offers an array of pastries, sandwiches and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cntraveler.com

Midtown Dining is Back With 8 Exciting New Restaurants—Just in Time for the Holidays

Midtown. Just the word can make a New Yorker's skin start to crawl—their mind immediately going to the chaos that is Times Square, its American chain restaurants, and hordes of tourists. If your office is located there, you'll know that workers rush in at 9 and leave promptly at 5 to escape to more resident-friendly, and frankly cooler, parts of town. But perhaps New Yorkers could learn a thing or two from tourists because, after all, when one thinks of the Big Apple, it's the historic skyscrapers, bright lights, and storied restaurants like Patsy's (where Frank Sinatra had a secret entrance) and the King Cole Bar (which saw the likes of Salvador Dalí and Marilyn Monroe) that come to mind. And, for most of us, that's what brought us here in the first place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD commissioner serves up Thanksgiving meals in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took the oath to protect and serve years ago, but on Thanksgiving she was serving in a different way. Sewell served up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings to community members at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School. PIX11 News was the only station there as the commissioner […]
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
mixmag.net

New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo

A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A Massive Wellness Oasis Offering Spa Treatments From Around The World Is Coming To Brooklyn

And lucky for us, WORLD SPA, a brand new 50,000-square-foot urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn this December, providing NYers with the ultimate destination to relax and unwind. True to its name, the new wellness oasis will bring traditional and cultural spa treatments, practices, and rituals from around the world straight to Brooklyn! The decor itself is enough to transport visitors straight out of NYC, handmade Moroccan and Turkish tiles adorn the hammams, while authentic Kelo pine from Northern Europe was used to create  the saunas and banyas. Across three floors, self care enthusiasts will get to treat themselves to Eastern European banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams (a type of steam bath), cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens (hot springs), infared rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and pools.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Tractor trailer slams into overpass in Queens

NEW YORK -- A tractor trailer slammed into an overpass in Queens on Wednesday morning.It happened on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near the Metropolitan Avenue exit in Kew Gardens.The impact sheared off the top of the trailer, leaving debris on the truck and the roadway.There's no word on the extent of the damage to the overpass.No injuries were reported.
QUEENS, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB

BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

12 Exciting Things To Do In Hudson Yards

Table Of Contents Often viewed as “a city within a city,” Hudson Yards boasts impressive architecture, over 100 shops and restaurants, a cultural center, and some of NYC’s most iconic destinations such as Edge and The Vessel. There’s a seemingly endless amount of things to do in the neighborhood, and to help you figure out where to head to first, we’re sharing the best of the neighborhood. Here’s our inside scoop: La Mercerie hosts an absolutely delicious weekend brunch from 10a.m. – 3p.m. where you can indulge on a French twist on all your fav breakfast classics, such as crêpes, Croque Monsieur, and, of course, croissants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Boro Park

Chassidim of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok rebbe are excitedly preparing to spend Shabbos in Boro Park with their rebbe, who arrived in New York for his annual visit to be mechazek his chassidim. In addition, the rebbe’s grandchild is getting married on Sunday night. The rebbe landed on Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

