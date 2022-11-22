Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
yeahthatskosher.com
New Patis Bakery & Cafe Location in NYC
The ever expanding Patis Bakery has recently opened their 4th Manhattan location, joining branches on the UWS, UES, and Midtown West. The new Midtown East eatery is beautifully designed with light wooden furniture, greenery, outdoor space and plenty of natural light. Patis Bakery offers an array of pastries, sandwiches and...
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
cntraveler.com
Midtown Dining is Back With 8 Exciting New Restaurants—Just in Time for the Holidays
Midtown. Just the word can make a New Yorker's skin start to crawl—their mind immediately going to the chaos that is Times Square, its American chain restaurants, and hordes of tourists. If your office is located there, you'll know that workers rush in at 9 and leave promptly at 5 to escape to more resident-friendly, and frankly cooler, parts of town. But perhaps New Yorkers could learn a thing or two from tourists because, after all, when one thinks of the Big Apple, it's the historic skyscrapers, bright lights, and storied restaurants like Patsy's (where Frank Sinatra had a secret entrance) and the King Cole Bar (which saw the likes of Salvador Dalí and Marilyn Monroe) that come to mind. And, for most of us, that's what brought us here in the first place.
NYPD commissioner serves up Thanksgiving meals in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took the oath to protect and serve years ago, but on Thanksgiving she was serving in a different way. Sewell served up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings to community members at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School. PIX11 News was the only station there as the commissioner […]
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Filipino food gains visibility in NYC, but restaurateurs point to a complicated reality
Grilled pompano and arroz caldo from Bilao. "Most people want to be sure it really tastes good," Jude Canela said. Current and former restaurant owners, chefs, historians and diners say Filipino food has lingered far too long on the brink of the ascendancy predicted by culinary greats. [ more › ]
intheknow.com
Drab NYC bedroom turns into serene oasis in stunning $1,000 transformation
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of 1K Dream Room, host...
mixmag.net
New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo
A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
A Massive Wellness Oasis Offering Spa Treatments From Around The World Is Coming To Brooklyn
And lucky for us, WORLD SPA, a brand new 50,000-square-foot urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn this December, providing NYers with the ultimate destination to relax and unwind. True to its name, the new wellness oasis will bring traditional and cultural spa treatments, practices, and rituals from around the world straight to Brooklyn! The decor itself is enough to transport visitors straight out of NYC, handmade Moroccan and Turkish tiles adorn the hammams, while authentic Kelo pine from Northern Europe was used to create the saunas and banyas. Across three floors, self care enthusiasts will get to treat themselves to Eastern European banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams (a type of steam bath), cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens (hot springs), infared rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and pools.
Attacker hits victim in the head with beer bottle at Brooklyn subway station
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker bashed another man in the head with a beer bottle at a Brooklyn subway station early on Thanksgiving, police said. The 47-year-old victim was on the mezzanine level of the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station around 2:45 a.m. when he was attacked, officials said. An unidentified […]
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Wallabout Wonderland Holiday Market Makes it Easier Than Ever to Shop Local and ‘Buy Black’
This holiday season, shoppers can do good with their dollars by shopping locally for everyone on their lists — don’t worry, the Brooklyn Navy Yard is making it easier than ever. Skip the Black Friday craze, and hold out for The Navy Yard’s fifth annual Wallabout Wonderland Holiday...
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Worker, 31, dies when pinned between pallet and forklift in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who died after becoming pinned pinned between a pallet and a forklift in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
This weekend: Walk off those extra Thanksgiving calories at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival (photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This Thanksgiving weekend, plan to walk off the extra poundage of pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. It’s fun for the whole family!. Previously located at Snug Harbor Cultural Center, the 2022 Festival is located steps from the Staten...
Tractor trailer slams into overpass in Queens
NEW YORK -- A tractor trailer slammed into an overpass in Queens on Wednesday morning.It happened on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near the Metropolitan Avenue exit in Kew Gardens.The impact sheared off the top of the trailer, leaving debris on the truck and the roadway.There's no word on the extent of the damage to the overpass.No injuries were reported.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB
BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
12 Exciting Things To Do In Hudson Yards
Table Of Contents Often viewed as “a city within a city,” Hudson Yards boasts impressive architecture, over 100 shops and restaurants, a cultural center, and some of NYC’s most iconic destinations such as Edge and The Vessel. There’s a seemingly endless amount of things to do in the neighborhood, and to help you figure out where to head to first, we’re sharing the best of the neighborhood. Here’s our inside scoop: La Mercerie hosts an absolutely delicious weekend brunch from 10a.m. – 3p.m. where you can indulge on a French twist on all your fav breakfast classics, such as crêpes, Croque Monsieur, and, of course, croissants.
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
boropark24.com
Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Boro Park
Chassidim of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok rebbe are excitedly preparing to spend Shabbos in Boro Park with their rebbe, who arrived in New York for his annual visit to be mechazek his chassidim. In addition, the rebbe’s grandchild is getting married on Sunday night. The rebbe landed on Monday...
