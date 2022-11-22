ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Cadillac Snowmobile Trail Decision Delayed

By Zachariah Wheaton
9&10 News
 3 days ago
Snowmobilers hoping for trails into downtown Cadillac will have to wait a bit longer for the Cadillac City Council’s decision.

Cadillac City Council members chose to not take action Monday night on the three proposed snowmobile trails in downtown Cadillac.

The first route would be the longest. It would enter the city from the south near White Pine Trails and extend to Pollard Road. The other two routes are shorter with one starting at the city dock into the city park, while the other starts at the boat launch and ends near G&D Pizza & Party Store.

City council members raised concerns over noise and how they’ll keep snowmobilers on the designated trails. Plus, with estimates at least $200,000, council members decided not to take action with Mayor Pro-Tem, Tiyi Schippers, calling the proposal a “bad idea.”

“[Snowmobilers] are not driving their snowmobiles here, yet they’re still coming and using our businesses. I think the cost benefit is just not sufficient. I just think this is a bad idea,” Schippers states.

They say they’ll revisit the issue at a later date.

