MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO