Thanksgiving means serving others for Southaven family

Photo: Westy’s Restaurant on North Main Street at Jackson Avenue near downtown Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) John David Wheeler and family continue tradition to help feed others for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While many of you were savoring a Thanksgiving feast replete with turkey and dressings together with friends and loved...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

Gender-affirming care cancelled with no explanation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Evans family is devastated, disappointed and hoping for things to turn around before insurance runs out. A house full of love, is at a standstill after their sibling Chris was removed from a list of patients awaiting gender affirming surgery. “It was a very shocking,...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Westy’s prepares to feed those in need on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for what we have and to give back to others who may not have as much. And that’s why hard work is happening right now at Westy’s in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant is getting ready to feed...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

AARP Fraud Watch Network shares the latest holiday shopping scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new AARP Fraud Watch Network survey reveals that 3 in 4 Americans have experienced at least one form of holiday fraud. AARP’s Director of Fraud Prevention Programs Kathy Stokes joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips on how to spot and avoid scams, plus advice on what to do if you’ve already been targeted by scams or fraud.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Deputies Feed the Needy with annual Thanksgiving event

SCSO Feed the Needy Event Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual Feed the Needy campaign, providing food and resources for over 3,800 households in impoverished Mid-South neighborhoods. More than 400 boxes were also given to various non-profits and churches in the 28th annual event. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
MLK50

Let’s stop the thieves

I always struggled with the reality of poverty in a country with such abundance. Why, I wondered, are some people so persistently poor? Why isn’t there enough food, enough money … just enough, for everyone?. As my understanding of the world has grown, I’ve discovered some answers. It’s...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Members of COGIC remember Evangelist Louise D. Patterson

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Church of God in Christ are mourning after Evangelist Louise Patterson, who was the wife of former Presiding Bishop G.E. Patterson, passed away Sunday night. Video provided by Bountiful Blessings Ministry shows Evangelist Louise Patterson during the 2005 International Women’s Convention in Atlanta. “I encourage you tonight to not get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

After the latest string of group smash-and-grab thefts, a security expert gives advice for staying safe while shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is often the best time for retail deals and sales, but it’s also the best time for thieves to target vulnerable shoppers. “The people that want to prey on you because they know you’re out shopping; you’re more than likely to have some money and credit cards," the founder and owner of Eagle Eye Security Services Bennie Cobb said.
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Woman Wins Grand Master Storyteller Title for the Second Time

Adjunct Instructional Assistant Professor of Integrated Marketing Communications. An Oxford woman has won the Grand Master Storyteller trophy for an unprecedented second time. Lifelong Oxford resident Kaye Bryant, 85, became the only person to win the award twice since the sponsoring organization “Spillit” (pronounced Spill It) began. After winning in 2021, she successfully defended her title in the 2022 Grand Slam storytelling event in Memphis on Nov. 18, receiving the whimsical prize of an eight-ball trophy.
OXFORD, MS

