Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
Midtown mother reflects on her journey through grief and loss as the holiday season arrives
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season can be challenging if you are dealing with the death of someone close to you; for some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, for others not so much. The loss of a loved one and the subsequent grief can consume the holiday cheer.
desotocountynews.com
Thanksgiving means serving others for Southaven family
Photo: Westy’s Restaurant on North Main Street at Jackson Avenue near downtown Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) John David Wheeler and family continue tradition to help feed others for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While many of you were savoring a Thanksgiving feast replete with turkey and dressings together with friends and loved...
Hyde Park woman self-funds Thanksgiving giveaway, serves 160
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is expected to bring out the spirit of charity in many across the community. This includes one Memphis woman who donated from her own pocket to make sure those who were less fortunate were fed this Thanksgiving. “I’m grateful for giving back to...
Local nonprofit feeds Thanksgiving breakfast to Memphis’ homeless community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Thanksgiving breakfast for the homeless helped to feed those in need in Memphis on Turkey Day. I Am Somebody 901, a nonprofit, began feeding the homeless community hot Thanksgiving breakfasts Downtown Thursday morning. The meal giveaway kicked off at 6 a.m. at 383 Poplar Ave.,...
localmemphis.com
Gender-affirming care cancelled with no explanation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Evans family is devastated, disappointed and hoping for things to turn around before insurance runs out. A house full of love, is at a standstill after their sibling Chris was removed from a list of patients awaiting gender affirming surgery. “It was a very shocking,...
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
localmemphis.com
'It’s become normalized' | Why an expert believes smash and grabs are on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police expect property crimes to ramp up as the holiday season goes on. The recent break-ins at the Walmart in Whitehaven and a shoe store on Winchester Road have some saying these types of crimes are a trend that's becoming far too common. Licensed clinical social...
Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
localmemphis.com
Family of killed 16 year old say she lived a life loving others
BATESVILLE, Miss — Takiyah Nelson, a 16 year old lost to gun violence just days after her 16th birthday. Her family is now speaking with ABC24 about her life and legacy. They say she led a life of love and happiness. “My baby 16 years old, she wouldn’t harm...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South BBB warns of increasingly convincing scams as Christmas shopping gets underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thanksgiving night, the dishes will go in the sink, the leftovers will be stored, and Black Friday shopping will commence. For those taking to online shopping, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Mid-South is warning consumers about scams that look to get a hold of your personal information and your money.
actionnews5.com
Westy’s prepares to feed those in need on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for what we have and to give back to others who may not have as much. And that’s why hard work is happening right now at Westy’s in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant is getting ready to feed...
actionnews5.com
AARP Fraud Watch Network shares the latest holiday shopping scams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new AARP Fraud Watch Network survey reveals that 3 in 4 Americans have experienced at least one form of holiday fraud. AARP’s Director of Fraud Prevention Programs Kathy Stokes joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips on how to spot and avoid scams, plus advice on what to do if you’ve already been targeted by scams or fraud.
No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population
MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Deputies Feed the Needy with annual Thanksgiving event
SCSO Feed the Needy Event Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual Feed the Needy campaign, providing food and resources for over 3,800 households in impoverished Mid-South neighborhoods. More than 400 boxes were also given to various non-profits and churches in the 28th annual event. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Let’s stop the thieves
I always struggled with the reality of poverty in a country with such abundance. Why, I wondered, are some people so persistently poor? Why isn’t there enough food, enough money … just enough, for everyone?. As my understanding of the world has grown, I’ve discovered some answers. It’s...
Members of COGIC remember Evangelist Louise D. Patterson
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Church of God in Christ are mourning after Evangelist Louise Patterson, who was the wife of former Presiding Bishop G.E. Patterson, passed away Sunday night. Video provided by Bountiful Blessings Ministry shows Evangelist Louise Patterson during the 2005 International Women’s Convention in Atlanta. “I encourage you tonight to not get […]
Mid-South woman among victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman among the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting. Kelly Loving, known by friends as Jenna Sno, was one of five people killed and 19 injured in the shooting Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Monday night in Memphis, a candlelight...
actionnews5.com
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
localmemphis.com
After the latest string of group smash-and-grab thefts, a security expert gives advice for staying safe while shopping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is often the best time for retail deals and sales, but it’s also the best time for thieves to target vulnerable shoppers. “The people that want to prey on you because they know you’re out shopping; you’re more than likely to have some money and credit cards," the founder and owner of Eagle Eye Security Services Bennie Cobb said.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Woman Wins Grand Master Storyteller Title for the Second Time
Adjunct Instructional Assistant Professor of Integrated Marketing Communications. An Oxford woman has won the Grand Master Storyteller trophy for an unprecedented second time. Lifelong Oxford resident Kaye Bryant, 85, became the only person to win the award twice since the sponsoring organization “Spillit” (pronounced Spill It) began. After winning in 2021, she successfully defended her title in the 2022 Grand Slam storytelling event in Memphis on Nov. 18, receiving the whimsical prize of an eight-ball trophy.
Comments / 2