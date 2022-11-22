Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Shuts Out Monticello In Final Nine Minutes For Opening Night Win
Pleasant Plains trailed 27-26 with 1:35 left in third quarter. The Cardinals shut out Monticello from that point on for a 43-27 victory at Monticello on Tuesday night. Zach Powell had a double double with 16 points and Evan Houser chipped in 14 for the Cardinals.
channel1450.com
Williamsville 2022 Football Season Recap
The Bullets head into their matchup against Elmhurst IC Catholic with a 12-1 record. We take a look back at home they got to the 3A State title game.
channel1450.com
Generals Tame Tigers As They Advance In Turkey Tournament
Decatur MacArthur started the season with a win on Wednesday against Edwardsville. The Generals won 59-42 and will face off against Peoria Central on Friday, with the winner of that one going to the tournament championship.
channel1450.com
Big Bullet Fan Kellen McCormick Ready To Cheer On Williamsville In The State Championship
Kellen McCormick is ready to cheer on his dad coaching in the 3A state championship on Friday and his Bullet classmates. Mike McCormick, offensive coordinator for the Williamsville football team, talks about his son being a big time Bullet fan, along with Kellen and his mom Susan and head coach Aaron Kunz.
channel1450.com
Peoria Central Tops Spartans To Open Decatur Turkey Tourney
Peoria Central and Southeast started the Decatur Turkey tourney night two on Wednesday as they faced off. The Lions were able to just stay out in front of the Spartans as they were victorious 53-46. Peoria will play MacArthur Friday at 7:30, Southeast will face Edwardsville at 2:30 Friday.
channel1450.com
Glenwood’s Matthews Makes It Official With Western
Glenwood High School senior Ali Matthews made her commitment official on Wednesday with a signing day ceremony. Matthews will play soccer at Western Illinois next year.
channel1450.com
By The Numbers: Aaron Kunz’s First Twenty Years
This season is Williamsville head coach Aaron Kunz’s 20th season. Before the Bullets head to Champaign for a 3A title game on Friday we take a look at his career so far.
Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years
MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races. Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it. Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
wlsam.com
Ted McClelland: Power Ranking the Chicago Mayoral Candidates
John Howell is joined by Ted McClelland, Author and Contributor at Chicago Magazine. Together, they discuss the long list of Chicago Mayoral candidates: their qualifications, their strengths, and their ranking amongst the pack.
Chicago and four IL towns make ‘Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers’ list
CHICAGO — It’s long been said that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and that’s apparently very true in Chicago!. The Windy City is ranked No. 3 on “2023’s Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers” by Lawn Love. Researchers looked...
wmay.com
Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5
Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
VOTE NOW: Where is the Chicago area’s best Italian beef sandwich?
When WGN News Now put out the call asking for the location of your favorite Italian beef sandwich, hundreds of our readers answered. Now it’s time to narrow it down to the area’s top five sandwiches — which means we need your help once more!. Cast your...
Bally's closes $200M deal for Chicago casino property
CHICAGO - Bally's has officially closed the deal on the location for a casino in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Bally's purchased the Freedom Center printing plant for $200 million. The proposed $1.75 billion casino is expected to generate about $200 million in annual tax revenue for Chicago. A temporary...
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
fox32chicago.com
Construction to begin on Jane Byrne Interchange; delays expected
Drivers can expect some changes along the Jane Byrne Interchange starting Tuesday. I's part of an ongoing reconstruction project.
5 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
Colourful seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in Illinois that are great options for when you want to try a new restaurant.
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
