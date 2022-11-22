ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
channel1450.com

Peoria Central Tops Spartans To Open Decatur Turkey Tourney

Peoria Central and Southeast started the Decatur Turkey tourney night two on Wednesday as they faced off. The Lions were able to just stay out in front of the Spartans as they were victorious 53-46. Peoria will play MacArthur Friday at 7:30, Southeast will face Edwardsville at 2:30 Friday.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years

MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races.  Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it.   Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
MACON, IL
WCIA

Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5

Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Bally's closes $200M deal for Chicago casino property

CHICAGO - Bally's has officially closed the deal on the location for a casino in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Bally's purchased the Freedom Center printing plant for $200 million. The proposed $1.75 billion casino is expected to generate about $200 million in annual tax revenue for Chicago. A temporary...
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb

Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

Colourful seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in Illinois that are great options for when you want to try a new restaurant.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here

According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy