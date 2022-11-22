Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
One killed in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Mathews man. According to information released from ALEA, at around 6:50 p.m. on November 23, a 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned on U.S. 231, about 6 miles north of Troy.
WSFA
Mathews man dead after single vehicle crash
Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
61-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was killed in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night. Police on Friday identified the victim as Carlos Medrano. Officers and paramedics were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a shooting. Sgt....
One dead in fiery one-vehicle Dallas County crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning that resulted in one death. Cpl. Reginal King said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Alabama 14 near the 120 mile marker, about four miles east of Selma in Dallas County. A 2013 GMC Acadia left...
wdhn.com
Chipley man arrested after attempting to elude officers: BPD
BONIFAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A man was arrested in Coffee County after police say he attempted to elude officers in Florida. On Wednesday, the Bonifay Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plate. An alert was received from Washington County about a...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
Atmore woman killed in Sunday Escambia County crash
Alabama Troopers say an Atmore woman died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in Escambia County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Booneville Road about eight miles northwest of Atmore. Tara R. Nelson, 46, was injured when...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
WSFA
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing toddler who was found unresponsive Monday evening has died, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. The child has since been identified as 3-year-old Demetrius Bibb, of Montgomery. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers and fire medics responded to a missing person call in the...
Woman killed in Saturday crash near Troy
A woman is dead after a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Jennifer N. Menefee was driving a 2015 Nissan Murano at approximately 10:03 p.m. Saturday when her car left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and overturned. The car then struck a tree, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old
Andalusia Star News
Covington County deputy’s quick action helps saves neighbor’s life
Covington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Piland was in the right place at the right time when he came to Dorothy Burnette’s aid upon returning home late one evening. He received word that 71-year-old Burnette, his downstairs neighbor at Magnolia Court Apartments, was experiencing difficulties with her heart Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m. Piland was off-duty from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office that night and had not been at his apartment long when he sprung into action.
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck
Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck. Police say at about 2:30AM Saturday, they were called to the area of North Boulevard near Jackson Ferry Road. That’s where they found the wreckage. They say the driver, 24-year-old Richard Kevin Minch, Jr., of Pell City...
WSFA
Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed. “It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County...
WSFA
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission requests status of road improvements
Since 2019, Lowndes County residents have received gradual road improvements, thanks to funding through the Rebuild Alabama Annual Grant Program. County Engineer David Butts said current efforts are concentrated on resurfacing areas needing repairs and workers are now resurfacing County Road 32. “We buy materials and use our equipment to...
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
