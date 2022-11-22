ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Wolverine fans will love this leaked Deadpool 3 working title

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaWzd_0jJQLJ2x00

Ryan Reynolds revealed the Deadpool 3 release date in the best way possible. He posted a clip on social media to announce the sequel and drop the film’s most prominent spoiler: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will be in the new movie.

We’ve been dying for the Merc with a Mouth to join the MCU, just like we’ve been waiting for Jackman’s Wolverine to show up in the Avengers universe. We’ve also always wanted these two actors to play Deadpool and Wolverine in a Marvel movie done the right way. Deadpool 3 could be all that and more. And if this leaked working title is accurate, Wolverine fans are in for a huge surprise. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

While Reynolds and Jackman had fun with the Deadpool 3 announcement, teasing Deadpool fighting Wolverine, they never revealed the title of the sequel. Some Wolverine fans might have worried that the character would be a glorified cameo in a film that will only advance Wade Wilson’s arc.

However, interviews that followed indicated that Wolverine would be a protagonist alongside Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds confirmed as much in a recent interview without revealing the scope of the story. Or the title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxtZB_0jJQLJ2x00
Still from the final trailer for Deadpool 2. Image source: 20th Century Fox

We don’t need any title news from Reynolds and Jackman to know that Deadpool 3 will be a multiverse movie. Marvel will have to pull Deadpool from the Fox reality into the MCU timeline. The same goes for Wolverine. At least one of the two characters should then appear in big MCU crossover movies like Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Deadpool seems guaranteed to show up in the MCU again. But it’s still unclear how many Marvel movies Jackman is willing to make. He is coming out of retirement for Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 working title is great news for Wolverine

Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman posted on his Patreon that Deadpool 3 is currently listed as Untitled Deadpool & Wolverine Film. As some Redditors pointed out that the title would fit the sequel perfectly.

It would be a perfectly unrevealing title for a film that could deliver plenty of multiverse surprises. Word on the street is that Deadpool 3 will visit the Fox universe, including X-Men and Fantastic Four characters.

The main takeaway from that working title is that Wolverine will not be just a cameo in the Deadpool 3 sequel. He’ll share the spotlight with Reynolds’ Deadpool. Other Redditors noted that the working title for Deadpool 2 was Untitled Deadpool Sequel.

But again, if you’ve been following Deadpool 3 news closely, that’s not a surprise. Jackman joked in a recent interview that he is “pretty sure Wolverine wouldn’t like that [Deadpool 3] title.” If the working title is accurate, it sure looks like Wolverine might have his way.

Deadpool 3 premieres on November 8th, 2024. For more Deadpool 3 news, make sure to bookmark this link.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed

After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
thedigitalfix.com

Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon

When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry

Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
ComicBook

Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies

Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger

Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
ComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make

Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon

The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
wegotthiscovered.com

Daniel Craig speaks out on rumors he’s been secretly cast in a major MCU role

During the buildup to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumors ran rampant that virtually every actor in Hollywood (regardless of whether they’d even appeared in a Marvel movie or not) was being lined up for a top secret cameo, and Daniel Craig was among that number. In...
epicstream.com

The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense

In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
NEW YORK STATE
BGR.com

Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man be in Across the Spider-Verse?

There are a number of highly-anticipated Marvel movies coming out next year, including a few that are not being made by Marvel Studios. One such movie is Sony’s animated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As the title suggests, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is going to travel across many universes, which has sparked a rather obvious question. Will Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man show up in Across the Spider-Verse?
BGR.com

BGR.com

349K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy