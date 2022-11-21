Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County honored for excellence in financial management
GOSHEN – Orange County has received the cashvest 90+ award from three+one, a platform for public and higher education entities throughout America. The 90+ cashVest Award signifies excellence in the implementation and management of all liquidity in the public and higher education marketplace. “I commend our Finance and Budget...
tricornernews.com
Mollica-Whitely named Executive Director at Silo Ridge Community Foundation
AMENIA — The Silo Ridge Community Foundation (SRCF) and Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization (AWCO) announced in early November the appointment of Danielle M. Mollica-Whitely to the position of Executive Director. “With deep roots in the community,” the foundations said, “Danielle brings years of nonprofit experience and has many community awards...
94.3 Lite FM
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Legislature approves purchase of New Paltz property for new emergency services center
The Ulster County Legislature this week approved a $3 million property purchase of a former apple orchard in the Town of New Paltz as the future site of a state-of-the-art emergency management and government operations center. The land is owned by Wildberry Lodge, LLC. Six acres of the 57.3-acre property...
Warning: Aggressive Rabid Fox Spotted In Hudson Valley, New York
Officials from the Hudson Valley issued a public health alert due to a rabid fox that was spotted acting aggressively in the region. On Monday, the Sullivan County Public Health warned the public to stay away from wild animals and be vigilant of their surroundings while camping, hiking or playing in area parks near wooded areas.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie common council names Natasha Cherry-Brown chairperson
POUGHKEEPSIE – Sixth Ward Councilwoman Natasha Cherry-Brown has been unanimously approved as the Poughkeepsie Common Council’s new Councilperson-at-Large and will serve as the chairwoman of the council through December 31, 2023. The resolution to appoint Cherry-Brown was not on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting but rather “walked...
Eggbert: How a talking egg became a beloved Orange County holiday tradition
There are many holiday traditions in the Hudson Valley, from cutting down a fresh Christmas tree at a local farm, to visiting festively decorated historic homes. There are parades to attend, a visit with Santa for the kiddos, and of course, no holiday is complete without seeing Eggbert, the talking egg, in New Windsor. ...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh police commissioner asks for public’s assistance in solving crimes
NEWBURGH – Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez is calling on the residents of the City of Newburgh to assist his department in solving crimes. Often times police can make arrests with information provided by a member of the public, and the commissioner would like more of that input. “Please, for...
hudsonvalleypost.com
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
ALERT: Modified Holiday Schedule For Newburgh-Beacon Ferry
Plan accordingly if you need to use the service. Thanksgiving is VERY quickly approaching and everyone is trying to coordinate their travel plans. However, even though it's a holiday many people still have to work and need to make sure they can get to where they need to be. The holiday season also means modified holiday hours for various modes of transportation. The Newburgh-Beacon Ferry will be having certain restrictions with their service.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?
Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
News 12
News 12’s Blaise Gomez talks to Newburgh kids for career day
News 12 reporter Blaise Gomez took a break from work today to speak to a group of elementary students in the City of Newburgh for their school’s career day. Blaise talked to fourth and fifth graders about media and journalism at Horizons-on-the-Hudson Elementary School. Students asked questions about the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hoovler urges state and local officials to devote more opioid settlement money to recovery and housing
GOSHEN – While enforcement alone is not the answer to the opioid addiction problem, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler is proposing ways to use money from settlement of civil lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors to aid those suffering from addiction. The DA said funds should be used to...
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Disturbance outside hospital, police brass not allowed to talk about
NEWBURGH – Some sort of a disturbance occurred in front of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital Monday night and details have yet to be released by the City of Newburgh. When Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez was asked about it on Tuesday morning, he declined, saying “there is a...
warwickadvertiser.com
Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick
Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police department delivers Thanksgiving treats throughout city
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, assisted by city firefighters and local celebrity Roy Watterson delivered Thanksgiving treats to nearly 200 children throughout the city on Wednesday. Detective Karen Zirbel, who serves as the School Resource Officer at Poughkeepsie Middle School, said the treats were...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County 911 dispatchers honored
KINGSTON – Ulster County’s emergency services dispatchers have been honored by the county dispatchers for exceptional skill and professionalism during a weekend of high stress calls where they provided life-saving measures, repeatedly. “Our Emergency Services dispatchers consistently go above and beyond to help our residents and save lives....
wrrv.com
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
Comments / 0