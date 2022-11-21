ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County honored for excellence in financial management

GOSHEN – Orange County has received the cashvest 90+ award from three+one, a platform for public and higher education entities throughout America. The 90+ cashVest Award signifies excellence in the implementation and management of all liquidity in the public and higher education marketplace. “I commend our Finance and Budget...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
tricornernews.com

Mollica-Whitely named Executive Director at Silo Ridge Community Foundation

AMENIA — The Silo Ridge Community Foundation (SRCF) and Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization (AWCO) announced in early November the appointment of Danielle M. Mollica-Whitely to the position of Executive Director. “With deep roots in the community,” the foundations said, “Danielle brings years of nonprofit experience and has many community awards...
AMENIA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie common council names Natasha Cherry-Brown chairperson

POUGHKEEPSIE – Sixth Ward Councilwoman Natasha Cherry-Brown has been unanimously approved as the Poughkeepsie Common Council’s new Councilperson-at-Large and will serve as the chairwoman of the council through December 31, 2023. The resolution to appoint Cherry-Brown was not on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting but rather “walked...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

ALERT: Modified Holiday Schedule For Newburgh-Beacon Ferry

Plan accordingly if you need to use the service. Thanksgiving is VERY quickly approaching and everyone is trying to coordinate their travel plans. However, even though it's a holiday many people still have to work and need to make sure they can get to where they need to be. The holiday season also means modified holiday hours for various modes of transportation. The Newburgh-Beacon Ferry will be having certain restrictions with their service.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?

Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12’s Blaise Gomez talks to Newburgh kids for career day

News 12 reporter Blaise Gomez took a break from work today to speak to a group of elementary students in the City of Newburgh for their school’s career day. Blaise talked to fourth and fifth graders about media and journalism at Horizons-on-the-Hudson Elementary School. Students asked questions about the...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Disturbance outside hospital, police brass not allowed to talk about

NEWBURGH – Some sort of a disturbance occurred in front of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital Monday night and details have yet to be released by the City of Newburgh. When Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez was asked about it on Tuesday morning, he declined, saying “there is a...
NEWBURGH, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick

Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police department delivers Thanksgiving treats throughout city

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, assisted by city firefighters and local celebrity Roy Watterson delivered Thanksgiving treats to nearly 200 children throughout the city on Wednesday. Detective Karen Zirbel, who serves as the School Resource Officer at Poughkeepsie Middle School, said the treats were...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County 911 dispatchers honored

KINGSTON – Ulster County’s emergency services dispatchers have been honored by the county dispatchers for exceptional skill and professionalism during a weekend of high stress calls where they provided life-saving measures, repeatedly. “Our Emergency Services dispatchers consistently go above and beyond to help our residents and save lives....
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
wrrv.com

New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy