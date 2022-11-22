Read full article on original website
Sources: Nebraska working to hire Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska has zeroed in on Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers' new coach and the two sides are working on finalizing a deal, sources told ESPN.
Bobby Carpenter can't imagine CJ Stroud wants to exit Ohio State without beating Michigan
Former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter can’t imagine CJ Stroud wants to exit Ohio State without beating Michigan as he takes us inside the Buckeyes’ big rivalry plus what it’ll take for the Scarlet and Gray to bounce back against UM.
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Nebraska working on deal with Matt Rhule to make him next head coach: report
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are reportedly working on a deal to sign Matt Rhule as their next head football coach. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers in October.
Portland topples Villanova at Phil Knight Invitational
Portland made 56.3 percent of its shots and stunned Villanova 83-71 Friday for a signature win for the program on
No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback for a 71-64 win in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday. The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to the championship game thanks...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish
This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks. Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last...
