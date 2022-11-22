Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Elon Musk makes fun of Twitter t-shirts linked to BLM protests
Elon Musk is courting more controversy at Twitter Inc., posting a video making fun of old t-shirts at the social media service that date back to the early days of the Black Lives Matter movement. Musk wrote that he found the shirts with #StayWoke printed in a closet at the...
Detroit News
Sloan: Talking big biz turkeys, mostly in tech, for Thanksgiving
I love Thanksgiving. It's not only the quintessential American holiday, but it also reminds my wife and me how thankful we are that the United States took in all eight of our grandparents, who left Europe to seek a better life in the U.S. As a bonus, Thanksgiving lets me...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
Herschel Walker Blames Wife's 'Awful Genes' for Son Being an Ugly Baby
Walker told soldiers in 2019 that his son Christian "looked like an alien" when he was a newborn baby.
CNN Asks Judge to Toss Trump Defamation Lawsuit over ‘Persistent Association’ to Adolf Hitler: ‘Such Rhetorical Allusions to History Are Not Actionable’
CNN has struck back at Donald Trump over the former president’s defamation complaint against the network. In a motion filed Tuesday, CNN asked U.S. District Judge Anuraag Singhal to dismiss the Trump’s lawsuit. As Law&Crime previously reported, Trump claimed that the network’s “persistent association” of Trump to Adolf...
People Are Sharing The Surprising Things That Happened To Their School's "Class Clown" Since Graduation
"When I looked him up, I learned that he never left town. I'm pretty sure he's a Trump supporter now. He's the opposite of everything he was in high school."
Comments / 0