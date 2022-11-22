Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Yeatman: Supreme Court must curb president's expansive power | Opinion
Arbitrary government has no place in our constitutional order. Yet many of today’s most significant federal policies reflect blatant abuses of presidential discretion. To cite the latest example, President Biden continues to maintain an indefinite state of “national emergency” for the COVID-19 pandemic, even though he declared in September that “the pandemic is over.” Why? Because an ongoing emergency is a key cog of the administration’s cockamamie legal justification to unilaterally cancel up to $519 billion in student debt.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Detroit News
Newest Michigan Supreme Court member is a young Black mom. How it's historic
Lansing — State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, whose great-grandfather was lynched in Tennessee in the 1930s, will become the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court after being appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer announced her selection of Bolden during a Tuesday press conference inside the...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s
Find out why the CEO of Subaru says it can't build electric cars in the US because of...McDonald's? The post Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Herschel Walker gets major boost
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
gmauthority.com
GM To Accelerate Launch Of Ultium-Based EVs In China
GM has just announced an updated strategic plan to accelerate the deployment of Ultium-based all-electric vehicles in China, the world’s largest auto market and the industry’s largest zero-emissions segment growth pole. The automaker shared its progress toward its global vision of zero accidents, zero emissions and zero congestion...
Detroit News
Purnell: Why data privacy laws are bad news for consumers | Opinion
With the increasing digitization of everything from social interaction to shopping to maps and our real-time locations, there are growing calls to regulate technology companies and pass privacy laws mandating how data can be collected. But private data collection during our use of products and everyday services can be done in a way that doesn’t violate consumers’ rights. A willing exchange of goods and services is one of the core forces driving free markets, including today’s technology and demand for personal data.
Detroit News
Elon Musk makes fun of Twitter t-shirts linked to BLM protests
Elon Musk is courting more controversy at Twitter Inc., posting a video making fun of old t-shirts at the social media service that date back to the early days of the Black Lives Matter movement. Musk wrote that he found the shirts with #StayWoke printed in a closet at the...
Comments / 0