ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Michigan football lands commitment from Breeon Ishmail, 3-star Cincinnati linebacker

Michigan added three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton to the 2023 class. Ishmail announced his commitment Friday, choosing Michigan over offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati and Purdue, among others. He transferred to Princeton from Hamilton (Ohio) High before his senior season. Ishmail switvher from receiver to outside linebacker...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State

In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game

Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday. While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend

As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wager on The Game

Lansing — In addition to Big Ten supremacy, pizza and gubernatorial bragging rights will also be on the line in Saturday's rivalry football game between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a wager Friday on the contest...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
Scarlet Nation

Fact or Fiction: Ohio State fears Sunshine State flips

Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with TheOsceola.com recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein, AuburnSports.com senior editor Bryan Matthews and DottingTheEyes.com recruiting analyst Jeremy Birmingham tackle three current topics. *****. CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State. CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position |...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Ohio State suspends hockey player for racial slurs in game vs. MSU

Ohio State has suspended the player who was accused of directing racial slurs toward a Michigan State hockey player during a game at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement late Tuesday night that the player, senior forward...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt breaks down B1G's 'best chance' to land 2 teams in the Playoff

Joel Klatt has taken notice that with the latest College Football Playoff rankings the possibility of 2 B1G teams getting in has drastically increased. That comes after Ohio State and Michigan checked in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. During his personal podcast and show, Klatt explained the opportunity...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

High school football picks: Predicting Saturday's championship games

David Goricki of The Detroit News breaks down each of the four MSHAA high school football championship games at Ford Field on Saturday. No. 1 Belleville (13-0) vs. No. 9 Caledonia (12-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. ▶ How did they make it here?. Belleville, the defending champion, was ranked No. 1...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell banned by MHSAA for two years

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has banned Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell from coaching at that school or any other in the state in any sport for the rest of this season and then the entire 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl told The...
BELLEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy