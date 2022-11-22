ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Wyoming Department of Public Safety looking for missing man

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing man. He is 59-year-old Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz.

Tarasiewicz is described as a white male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, with white hair and a white beard. He also has early signs of dementia.

He wears black prescription glasses and may be wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Tarasiewicz was last seen at his home in Wyoming on Monday at around 7:30 a.m. A family member reported him missing at around 6 p.m. after returning home from work.

Tarasiewicz frequents the area of 36 th and Burlingame and the area of 28 th Street and Wyoming Avenue. He has no phone or vehicle.

Tarasiewicz is considered vulnerable. Due to the cold weather, there is concern for his safety.

Anyone who sees Tarasiewicz is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or their local police agency.

