Ray Aranjo
3d ago
why not play on the boys team. once your transitioning to male or female a kid should know your going to have to play with the gender you decided to become that's the rule. look people BOY AND GIRL THAT IS ALL THERE IS NO IN BETWEEN. My opinion only.
nunya
3d ago
All sports should do this. And how does a child that age know anything about sexuality?
rylie gen
3d ago
that's a little kid being told you are different. when God made you a female and wonderfully made. stop letting the lies of the devil convince you that the way God brought you into this world isn't enough
southkernsol.org
High school forfeits soccer match after questioning athlete’s identity and eligibility
In the middle of the high school varsity soccer game between Mira Monte High School and Porterville’s Granite Hills High School, the Granite Hills team decided to forfeit the game over Mira Monte’s transgender goalkeeper. As Joseph Galeas began warming up for his game against the Granite Hills...
KMPH.com
FNR Preview: Lemoore vs Central Valley Christian
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — This week's Friday Night Rivals season finale features a battle for the Section Championship in Division 2. The Central Valley Christian Cavaliers will put its perfect record on the line against the 11-1 Lemoore Tigers. You can watch the game live on CW59 beginning at...
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice
All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
TikTok star returns home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
Hanford Sentinel
Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success
The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
KMPH.com
Man scores winning jackpot at Eagle Mountain Casino, leaves with over $96,000
A Porterville man is now a bit richer after a recent trip to Eagle Mountain Casino. According to Eagle Mountain, Evencio Valencia Rocha, a resident of Porterville, scored big on Saturday night. The casino says he hit the winning jackpot while playing the “Rising Fortunes” slot machine and walked away...
‘Big Foot, The Hairy Man’ arrives at Eagle Mountain
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A giant carving called “Big Foot, The Hairy Man” is now in place at Eagle Mountain Casino. It was created by Bill Farmer, a self-employed woodworker and Tribal Member of the Tule River Tribe. The carving was erected on Nov. 22. Farmer says the piece was one of the largest projects […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Mimosa Cafe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Tamer Fahel, the owner of Mimosa Cafe, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Bakersfield's new brunch spot, the Mimosa Cafe. The Mimosa Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch foods, as well as a variety of mimosas. The Mimosa Cafe also has Mimosa Mondays, which feature bottomless mimosas.
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
fresnostatenews.com
Civil engineering student receives national recognition
Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including engineering, theatre and communication studies. She transferred to Fresno State in 2021 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘After School Satan Club’ coming to California elementary school has parents in uproar
An elementary school has approved an “After School Satan Club” in California, and parents are upset, according to news outlets. The club meets “at select public schools where Good News Clubs and other religious clubs meet,” according to the program’s website. The classes are “designed to promote intellectual and emotional development.”
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
KMJ
Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria
One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
Holiday food giveaways throughout Kern County
There are many less fortunate families in Kern County who lack food security, especially around the holiday season. 23ABC has gathered a list of food giveaways for those in need.
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Club Q shooter has multiple ties to California
The alleged Colorado Springs nightclub shooter has deep connections to California. Reports claim Anderson Lee Aldrich was born in San Diego and his grandfather served as a state assemblymember.
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California
Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
Toddler dies after car backs over her in southeast Bakersfield: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in southeast Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned 18-year-old Israel Saldana had been slowly backing up […]
KMPH.com
Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
