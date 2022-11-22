DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]

DINUBA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO