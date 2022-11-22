Read full article on original website
Related
Police searching for a suspect involved in a Visalia stabbing
Visalia Police are trying to figure out what led to a stabbing that sent a victim to the hospital.
KMPH.com
Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
Three people shot in drive-by shooting in Kings County
Three people have been shot in a drive-by shooting in Kings County. One person is dead while the other two are expected to survive.
Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
Person shot in Wasco during officer involved shooting overnight
One person was taken to Kern Medical Sunday morning after being shot by an officer. Deputies were in the area of Palm and Gromer avenue when they heard gunshots just after 1 a.m.
KMPH.com
Man stabbed to death overnight in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 60-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a parking lot just after midnight in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Ave. for the report of an unresponsive male. Officers located...
Truck stolen from Bakersfield area recovered in Delano, 2 under arrest
When a DPD officer tried to talk to the people in the stolen truck, they hid from police in the garage of a nearby house.
KMPH.com
17-year-old arrested, found with homemade gun during traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Andre Alvarez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Andre Alvarez. Alvarez is wanted on a felony warrant of “Child Abuse/Endangerment.”. He is 5’6 tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where he is hiding, call Crime...
KMPH.com
CHP: Driver accused of DUI causes 4-vehicle crash in Visalia
A man is behind bars after officers say he was driving under the influence when he caused a four-vehicle crash in Visalia. CHP responded to the intersection of State Routes 198 and 65 Friday night. When they arrived, several people were found with major injuries. Officers say 32-year-old Ruben Martinez...
KMPH.com
Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
KMPH.com
Masked suspect wanted following string of robberies throughout Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a string of robberies throughout Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into several businesses and robbed them on Friday, Nov. 18. Those businesses, police say, were two 7-Eleven stores and a Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
KMPH.com
Three suspects wanted for stealing, flashing gun at 7-Eleven in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday, hoping to identify three suspects who stole from the 7-Eleven near Clinton and Cedar Avenues. According to police, three suspects walked into the store on Nov. 11 around 11:30 p.m. and stole several items....
Fresno Police identify man who was stabbed to death in North West Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a 60-year-old man who was stabbed for an unknown reason at his apartment complex.
Seven injured, including five children after four car crash in Tulare County
Seven people are injured, including five children following a four-car crash in Tulare County Friday night.
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
Robbery at Visalia bank leads to officer-involved hit and run
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robbery outside a bank led to a police officer-involved hit-and-run in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of South Mooney Boulevard at the Chase Bank for a report of a robbery. Prior to the officer’s arrival, […]
Delano Police recover two unregistered handguns following traffic pursuit
Omar Ramos Valdez, 27, was booked into Kern County Central Receiving Tuesday on evading police and multiple firearms-related charges.
Hanford Sentinel
Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole
One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
10-year-old girl honors Hanford Sheriff's K-9 dog who passed this year
On Wednesday afternoon, 10-year-old Theresa Ann from Las Vegas dedicated her run to K9 Bluz who died in May of this year after being with the department since 2016.
Comments / 0