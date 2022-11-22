ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

KMPH.com

Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Man stabbed to death overnight in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 60-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a parking lot just after midnight in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Ave. for the report of an unresponsive male. Officers located...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

17-year-old arrested, found with homemade gun during traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Andre Alvarez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Andre Alvarez. Alvarez is wanted on a felony warrant of “Child Abuse/Endangerment.”. He is 5’6 tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where he is hiding, call Crime...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

CHP: Driver accused of DUI causes 4-vehicle crash in Visalia

A man is behind bars after officers say he was driving under the influence when he caused a four-vehicle crash in Visalia. CHP responded to the intersection of State Routes 198 and 65 Friday night. When they arrived, several people were found with major injuries. Officers say 32-year-old Ruben Martinez...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Masked suspect wanted following string of robberies throughout Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a string of robberies throughout Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into several businesses and robbed them on Friday, Nov. 18. Those businesses, police say, were two 7-Eleven stores and a Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Three suspects wanted for stealing, flashing gun at 7-Eleven in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday, hoping to identify three suspects who stole from the 7-Eleven near Clinton and Cedar Avenues. According to police, three suspects walked into the store on Nov. 11 around 11:30 p.m. and stole several items....
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole

One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
HANFORD, CA

