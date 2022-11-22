Read full article on original website
Related
walterborolive.com
SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with rental assistance: program set to wind down in mid-December
SC Stay Plus is South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program. The intent of this temporary initiative was to provide short-term relief to eligible renters in 39 S.C. counties experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
wccbcharlotte.com
White House Approves Federal Disaster Aid To South Carolina In Aftermath Of Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden granted a federal disaster declaration for South Carolina in response to Hurricane Ian. It will provide federal funding to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties impacted by the storm. The disaster funding can include grants for temporary housing and home...
President Biden approves disaster assistance for South Carolina areas affected by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina, opening up federal funds for those counties affected by Hurricane Ian from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022. On September 30, Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds...
wpde.com
'It’s just a blessing:' Free Thanksgiving plates handed out to many in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many were feeling grateful Thursday after a local non-profit gave away free Thanksgiving meals. The Shepherd's Table is a community kitchen in Conway. Director of Shepherd's Table Brandon Oates said right now, their kitchen is being remodeled. He said he was worried that would...
iheart.com
Pres. Biden Approves Hurricane Ian Federal Aid For South Carolinians
(Columbia, SC) - President Biden is approving federal aid for parts of South Carolina hit by Hurricane Ian. The federal funding aims to help those impacted by storms from September 25th to October 4th in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs, and...
Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
WIS-TV
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
WIS-TV
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can apply for federal aid if their property was damaged from Hurricane Ian. President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration Gov. Henry McMaster requested on Nov. 1. McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments...
abccolumbia.com
FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
abccolumbia.com
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
wpde.com
FEMA, Biden Administration approve Hurricane Ian relief funding for Horry, Georgetown Co.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The Biden Administration has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina; announcing FEMA aid is now available to South Carolinians in our area who suffered damages from Hurricane Ian. From the Lowcountry through the Grand Strand, Hurricane Ian left millions of dollars in damages...
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
wpde.com
'No man left behind:' Myrtle Beach vet changes lives with bus trip to NC for benefits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year, we told you about Keith Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran living in Myrtle Beach whose unemployment disability claim was finally approved after traveling to what's called a Veterans Benefits Live event in Charlotte. But just because his years-long fight for compensation was...
wpde.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
WRDW-TV
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
Sheriff: Ex-SC official embezzled thousands for own use
The former clerk for a small northeast South Carolina town has been charged with embezzlement of public funds.
wpde.com
850,000 South Carolinians to travel during the holidays
Columbia S.C (WACH) — The holiday travel rush is here. About 49 million Americans are hitting the roads and another 6 million taking flights. LOCAL FIRST | Soldiers at Ft. Jackson enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal. AAA expects about 850,000 people in South Carolina to travel 50 miles or...
wpde.com
More seniors seek food assistance due to inflation: Lowcountry Food Bank
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You probably noticed this year that the price of turkey has gone up 40%, making it harder for many seniors to afford grocery bills- not just at Thanksgiving. Lowcountry Food Bank Director Heather Singleton said she's seen an increase in seniors seeking assistance. She...
Comments / 0