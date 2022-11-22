Read full article on original website
crime is crime. it shouldn't matter why a person murders another its still murder.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
wpde.com
'No man left behind:' Myrtle Beach vet changes lives with bus trip to NC for benefits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year, we told you about Keith Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran living in Myrtle Beach whose unemployment disability claim was finally approved after traveling to what's called a Veterans Benefits Live event in Charlotte. But just because his years-long fight for compensation was...
Hundreds participate in Myrtle Beach turkey trot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations. It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat. This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all […]
WMBF
Dillon man accused of shooting victim inside Florence home, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing a murder charge after a body was found inside a Pee Dee home earlier this week. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old James Alford, of Dillon, was arrested in connection to a body being found in the area of Pitty Pat Drive.
WMBF
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Tabor City police lieutenant has been suspended without pay after he was accused of harassing race fans, being belligerent and even spitting on deputies at Florence Motor Speedway over the weekend. A sergeant with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and other units were...
wpde.com
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
wpde.com
'It’s just a blessing:' Free Thanksgiving plates handed out to many in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many were feeling grateful Thursday after a local non-profit gave away free Thanksgiving meals. The Shepherd's Table is a community kitchen in Conway. Director of Shepherd's Table Brandon Oates said right now, their kitchen is being remodeled. He said he was worried that would...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
wpde.com
Former employee of Pee Dee Regional Center arrested, accused of abusing vulnerable adult
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody after being accused of assaulting a Pee Dee Regional Center resident. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, on Tuesday, November 22. Reports say he's been charged with abuse...
wpde.com
Keep the Grinches out! Myrtle Beach PD tips to avoid becoming victim to seasonal stealing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the most wonderful time of the year!. The holiday season is upon us and people are traveling, shopping, and giving gifts but nothing can ruin the holidays quicker than becoming a victim of burglary. Whether you have plans to spend a few hours...
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
wpde.com
'That's our reward' Organization makes Thanksgiving meals for on-duty officers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Green bean casserole, mac and cheese and turkey--that's just some of the yummy food the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) was serving up for the on-duty officers. The group’s president, Barbara Prescop, has been putting this feast together since 2014. "We’ve been...
live5news.com
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina could not believe her eyes when two gunmen broke into her house Sunday. Agnes Ebert managed to get the attempted burglars to leave simply by talking to them. Police in Horry County are still searching for the three...
WMBF
Affidavit: Attempted murder suspect beat victim with metal bar, brass knuckles at Myrtle Beach motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fight over tools led to one person being put in the hospital and another in jail, according to court documents. Officers were called on Oct. 18 to 1810 South Ocean Boulevard, which is listed as the Virginian Motel, where they found a victim with severe injuries to his head and upper body.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recent recommendation to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run. Right now, wind-driven devices are only allowed in Myrtle Beach during the off-season when tourism isn’t as heavy...
1 person killed in Socastee crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the victim’s age after the coroner’s office initially provided the wrong age. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area […]
