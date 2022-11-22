ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

MB sc
3d ago

crime is crime. it shouldn't matter why a person murders another its still murder.

a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

Hundreds participate in Myrtle Beach turkey trot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations. It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat. This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
COLORADO STATE
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 person killed in Socastee crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the victim’s age after the coroner’s office initially provided the wrong age. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area […]
SOCASTEE, SC

