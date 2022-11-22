Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Officials in Jefferson County finalizing proposals for Appalachia grant funding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With House Bill 377 – also known as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Appalachia Grant -- in mind, commissioners in Jefferson County recently compiled a list of potential projects needed in the county, ranked them, and will have a meeting to finalize which projects best serve the county.
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: How the Coke plant's closure is affecting Follansbee
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The announcement of the closing of the Coke plant in Follansbee came in February. What's happened to the prospects for the property since then?. When the plant closed back in the spring, it was obvious there would be impacts on the town of Follansbee. "What...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
WTOV 9
Small Business Saturday important to Belmont County businesses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — When you think of retail shopping this time of year, Black Friday probably comes to mind. But local shops are ready for Small Business Saturday, which is one of the busiest and crucial days of the year. “A lot of them depend on this weekend...
WTOV 9
Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge
A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
WTOV 9
Weirton Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving meal
Weirton, WV — "This has kind of been a staple for the community. This is all inclusive for everybody, anybody that wants to come out and eat, they're more than welcome.” Said Captain Gene Hunt of The Salvation Army. The dinner has been taking place for decades and...
WTOV 9
New Lucky Duck store settles in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new Lucky Duck store has made its way to Steubenville. The new store opened on Nov. 6, and is located at 4244 Sunset Boulevard, marking its third store in the Ohio Valley. This location was previously in the Fort Steuben Mall. General Manager Melissa...
WTOV 9
Fort Steuben Mall plays host to Thanksgiving feast
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall hosted a community Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday night. Those in attendance could stop by for a free meal and fellowship with one another. This is the first year for the event as the mall continues to make more efforts to engage with...
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs discuss cooking safety as holidays near
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s the season of celebrating, and with that comes a lot of cooking. But sometimes cooking a meal can go wrong. And now local fire departments are prioritizing fire safety, especially when cooking a holiday feast. "Cooking (is) the No.1 cause of fires during...
WTOV 9
Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum decorated, ready for visitors
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Plenty of creatures will be stirring through the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum as this weekend, it's opening for the holidays. For the first time in 3 years, all three floors of the building are decorated for Christmas. “Last year we only decorated the first...
WTOV 9
The healthcare profession doesn't see dates on the calendar
For many, Thanksgiving is a time to spend time at home with family. For others, the grind doesn't stop. That's especially true at hospitals, which need to be fully staffed every day, including holidays. "It's not different for us than it is any other day of the week. In the...
WTOV 9
Mount Carmel Baptist Church delivers Thanksgiving meals
Steubenville, OH — "The church has come together with some community partners in order to be able to serve some food and some meals to people of the community really," said Pastor Benjamin Calvert. Pastor Calvert says this is their 1st year and they are hoping to make someone's...
WTOV 9
Weirton Ministerial Association preps for community dinner
Weirton, W.Va. — Not everyone is fortunate to eat a Thanksgiving meal at home on this day, The Weirton Ministerial Association has been preparing all week to change that. A labor of love from the community and ministries across the city of Weirton provided over 500 meals to senior citizens, first responders and anyone who couldn’t make it out.
WTOV 9
Taking a look inside the 'festival' part of Oglebay's lights display
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The holiday spirit has been emanating from Oglebay Resort as the Festival of Lights displays shine on, but if you are looking for more than just the Christmas lights, the park is loaded with holiday activities. In conjunction with the light displays, Oglebay has added...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Lights Up the Night ushers in holiday season
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Christmas season has officially kicked off with Steubenville Lights Up the Night. "I've been here all my life and for downtown to be as exciting as it is it's been a long time coming, but it’s here,” Mayor Jerry Barilla said. The event...
WTOV 9
Thanksgiving service gathers folks from across faith spectrum
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Temple Shalom in Wheeling hosted its annual community wide interfaith Thanksgiving service on Wednesday to bring people of all walks of life together. "Every year we gather folks from across the faith spectrum - Jews, Christians, Catholics, protestants, blacks, whites, men and women,” Rabbi Joshua Lief said. “All of us sharing from various faith religions. The idea that each of our faiths directs us to be grateful for our many blessings.”
WTOV 9
Authorities preach caution as drivers hit the roads for Thanksgiving
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It's almost Thanksgiving, which means lots of people coming together for big holiday parties. Part of that happening is travel. Along Interstate 70 in Belmont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol anticipates high volumes of traffic and possibly some dangerous driving conditions. “(Tuesday night) into...
WTOV 9
Wheeling University named one of the best online colleges in W.V.a.
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling University started its 2022-23 academic year being named one of the best online colleges in the state of West Virginia by a global ranking service. ZDNET looked at all the colleges and universities in the Mountain State to see which offered the best online programs...
WTOV 9
Argh! Porch Pirates looming as holiday packages are shipped
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — An increase in online shopping lends itself to an increase in theft. Porch Pirates are lurking in neighborhoods, hoping for their next great find. "Larceny goes up every year around the packages on the porch is a big one," Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms said.
Comments / 0