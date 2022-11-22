ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Paid apprenticeships now available at all Alabama community colleges

Every community or technical college in Alabama now offers at least one paid, state-registered apprenticeship for students to explore careers in several different trades and industries. A partnership between the state community college system and Alabama Office of Apprenticeship now allows more students to gain paid, on-the-job experience while working...
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
Koch Foods manager recognized by state

Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
GADSDEN, AL
Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
Execution pause, no-show convict, fast food: Down in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey has hit the pause button on capital punishment. Authorities are searching for a recently convicted murderer after he was allowed to remain out of jail over the weekend for his brother’s funeral. Alabama leads the nation in fast-food joints per capita. The “Down in Alabama” podcast...
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves

BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Alabama cervical cancer rates, diagnosis remain among highest in US

Alabama’s cervical cancer rates are some of the highest in the United States, but doctors say tools to effectively eliminate the disease already exist. On average, about 7.5 out of 100,000 women in the United States have cervical cancer each year, but for Alabama women, that number jumps to 9.1 per 100,000, a new report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows.
