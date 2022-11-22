Read full article on original website
Related
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Paid apprenticeships now available at all Alabama community colleges
Every community or technical college in Alabama now offers at least one paid, state-registered apprenticeship for students to explore careers in several different trades and industries. A partnership between the state community college system and Alabama Office of Apprenticeship now allows more students to gain paid, on-the-job experience while working...
Alabama’s ‘A’ school districts, ranked 1 to 24 on state report cards
Alabama’s report cards came out last Friday, and of the 139 school districts and six charter schools that received grades, 24 earned an ‘A.’. Seventeen of those were repeat performers from the 2018-19 school year, but five earned their first ‘A’ ever this year. The 24...
WALA-TV FOX10
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
thebamabuzz.com
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19. Six North Alabama Counties Report ‘Medium’ COVID-19 …. We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports...
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
Thanksgiving weekend weather: Alabama faces strong storms on Saturday
Active weather is expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend -- including the possibility of a few strong storms on Saturday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Saturday for part of southwest Alabama. A Level 1 risk is marginal...
wvtm13.com
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
Who will be the next CEO of Alabama Power?
Decatur native Mark Crosswhite will be stepping down as of December 31, and the question looms over who will be chosen to fill his shoes.
Execution pause, no-show convict, fast food: Down in Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey has hit the pause button on capital punishment. Authorities are searching for a recently convicted murderer after he was allowed to remain out of jail over the weekend for his brother’s funeral. Alabama leads the nation in fast-food joints per capita. The “Down in Alabama” podcast...
altoday.com
Task force looking at solutions to Alabama’s health care worker shortage
Against the backdrop of a national trend, an Alabama legislative panel is exploring methods of shoring up deficits that have arisen in the state’s health care worker pool in recent years. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests about 20% of the health care industry’s workforce has...
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
proclaimerscv.com
Alabama Residents Will Receive Bigger SNAP Benefits, How Much Are You Going To Receive?
The Alabama Food Assistance announced that residents in the state, who qualified for SNAP benefits, will receive a bigger amount. Why Are You Going To Receive A Bigger SNAP Benefit?. Recipients of the SNAP benefits in Alabama should expect a bigger amount. This is after the federal mandated to increase...
courierjournal.net
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama cervical cancer rates, diagnosis remain among highest in US
Alabama’s cervical cancer rates are some of the highest in the United States, but doctors say tools to effectively eliminate the disease already exist. On average, about 7.5 out of 100,000 women in the United States have cervical cancer each year, but for Alabama women, that number jumps to 9.1 per 100,000, a new report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows.
Comments / 0