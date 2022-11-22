Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
nodq.com
Rhea Ripley recalls what one fan wanted her to do to him during a WWE live event
While speaking to NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about interactions with fans at events…. “People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.”
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
411mania.com
Note On Plans For Bray Wyatt and LA Knight for Tonight’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
Fightful Select has a couple of notes on plans for Bray Wyatt and LA Knight ahead of tonight’s Smackdown in Rhode Island. It was noted that Knight is expected to “heavily” sell being attacked by someone, presumably Wyatt, on last week’s episode. After slapping Wyatt twice in the ring, he was later found backstage unconscious.
ringsidenews.com
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
411mania.com
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
411mania.com
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.23.22
It’s the first show after Full Gear and thanks to William Regal, MJF is the new World Champion. That is enough of a story to carry things for the time being, but we have more important things to get to right now: like building up a Ring Of Honor pay per view in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Talks About The Emotional Impact Of Her Crown Jewel Match
Speaking recently with Comicbook Nation, Bianca Belair shared some details about her experiences at WWE Crown Jewel this year (per Wrestling Inc). Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship title against Bayley at the event and spoke about the scope of the match for her personally. You can read a highlight from Belair and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and you know what that means — it’s time for our live coverage of AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in for Lee Sanders for tonight because of the early time frame. Tonight will see FTR make a defense of the ROH Tag Team Championships against Top Flight, plus the Dark Order taking on Rush, The Butcher & The Blade. Darby Allin will face Anthony Henry, we’ll hear from Chris Jericho and more. We’ve got a lot to get into, so let’s jump right in.
PWMania
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
411mania.com
WWE Promotes Tomorrow’s Lineup of Survivor Series Programming
WWE has a whole day of Survivor Series programming set for Peacock tomorrow, including a new episode of The Bump and more. It leads to the PPV itself at 8 PM ET. The announced schedule includes:. Best of Survivor Series: “Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection...
411mania.com
Logan Paul Shares New Vlog About Crown Jewel Match, Features Behind-the-Scenes Footage
Logan Paul has shared a new vlog to Youtube which features the build up to his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. It also includes behind-the-scenes footage, including Triple H offering him the match and his training with Shawn Michaels. In the video, it confirms that Paul tore...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League 2022 Night 1 Review
November 22nd , 2022 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 700. I can’t believe I’m reviewing the World Tag League. Someone save me. I will admit, this was one of the matches that caught my eye. I like Kidd, haven’t seem much of Coughlin, and enjoyed TMDK in small doses in the past. They lived up to what I wanted, giving me an enjoyable opener that featured a lot of hard hitting moments. I heard some chops in here that would make Minoru Suzuki jealous. TMDK had the obvious experience edge and though Coughlin and Kidd are from the LA Dojo and likely had no chance, they made me believe in them. I thought they could pull this out a few ties, which is difficult to pull off. As this neared the 10 minute mark, I realized that Coughlin and Kidd weren’t getting treated like other Young Lions. They could do well in this tourney. Things picked up in the final few minutes with bigger offense like a twisting dive to the outside and an impressive powerbomb inside. Kidd came close with a brainbuster before TMDK beat him with Thunder Valley in 16:07. That was a hell of a way to start and exceeded my expectations. [***½]
Comments / 0