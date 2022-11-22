Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL High School principal candidates interviewed; no action taken
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board met in closed session during a special meeting Monday evening to interview PBL High School principal candidates. Possible action was listed on the meeting’s agenda, although Superintendent Cliff McClure said Tuesday that none was taken. McClure declined to immediately disclose the number of applicants for the job and how many were interviewed.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Advantage Graduates “Leadership Tomorrow” Class
Friday, November 18th was the last meeting and graduation of Vermilion Advantage’s 33rd Leadership Tomorrow Class! Vermilion Advantage President/CEO, Tim Dudley, says, “Congrats to all the participants and their mentors for a job well done. It’s your time to shine and make. Danville/Vermilion County a better place!”
11-million-dollar school renovation coming to Champaign school building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Columbia Center in Champaign is in for an 11-million-dollar renovation. It’s at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Neil Street. The Champaign School District has plans to modernize the building over the next couple of years. It needs a new roof, HVAC system and accessibility upgrades. Money for the project […]
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL 8th-grade boys basketball loses 57-10 to Monticello
MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 57-10 to Monticello on Tuesday. Ben Strebeck had six points and four rebounds while Chad Wilkins had four points. Mason Loschen and Gavin Kief each had three rebounds while Grant Marshall had two steals. Monticello 57, PBL 10. PBL. Grant...
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
How is Carle Hospital in Urbana handling the surge of sick kids?
URBANA – Converting adult intensive care beds, and naming nurse teams after Hogwarts houses – these are just a couple of the ways Carle Hospital in Urbana is weathering a surge of respiratory infections among children this winter. As COVID-19 precautions have waned, other respiratory viruses like respiratory...
wglt.org
11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day
Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
wglt.org
Bloomington mayor: Unit 5 should go back to voters with another referendum
The mayor of Bloomington doesn't think recent voter rejection of the Unit 5 education fund tax referendum will necessarily cause potential businesses to believe the community does not support education. On Nov. 8, voters denied a request to raise the education fund tax rate. The total tax rate would still...
Local election candidates start campaigns
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2022 United States midterm elections may be in the past, but local 2023 elections are approaching, and several candidates are getting their campaigns started. Monday marked the start of the petition filing periods of several cities. Candidates are required to gain community signatures to formally file as candidates for office; […]
WAND TV
How to watch IHSA Football State Championships
(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys basketball wins 58-34 over Hoopeston Area
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team won 58-34 over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday in its second game of the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament. The Falcons outscored Hoopeston Area 14-13 in the first quarter as Seth Barnes scored nine points while Ty Cribbett and Kellan Fanson tallied three and two points, respectively.
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
WAND TV
Champaign County Circuit Clerk's Office to offer help in expunging criminal records
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Seventh Annual Expungement and Record Sealing Summit will offer help with applying, preparing and filing for expungement and sealing criminal records in Urbana. You will need a copy of your statewide criminal history report. If you have a criminal history report, you will have...
foxillinois.com
Urbana Police ask families to report leads on threats made
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana schools are moving to remote learning Monday and Tuesday after threats were made over the past two weeks. Terrence Buckhanon is the father of an Urbana High School student and tells his daughter to stay alert while at school. "Keep her head on a...
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini game against Lindenwood
Coming off a tough loss to Virginia, the Illinois basketball team is back in action on Friday night. This should be a game the Illini can figure some things out and continue to get better. Lindenwood is in their first season as a DI basketball team, so Illinois should not have any issues taking a big lead early and putting them away.
Central Illinois Proud
AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
Illinois realizing potential ahead of tilt with Lindenwood
No. 16 Illinois needs to beware of a classic trap game Friday when it hosts Division I newcomer Lindenwood in
