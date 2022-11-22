ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

PBL High School principal candidates interviewed; no action taken

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board met in closed session during a special meeting Monday evening to interview PBL High School principal candidates. Possible action was listed on the meeting’s agenda, although Superintendent Cliff McClure said Tuesday that none was taken. McClure declined to immediately disclose the number of applicants for the job and how many were interviewed.
PAXTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Advantage Graduates “Leadership Tomorrow” Class

Friday, November 18th was the last meeting and graduation of Vermilion Advantage’s 33rd Leadership Tomorrow Class! Vermilion Advantage President/CEO, Tim Dudley, says, “Congrats to all the participants and their mentors for a job well done. It’s your time to shine and make. Danville/Vermilion County a better place!”
WCIA

11-million-dollar school renovation coming to Champaign school building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Columbia Center in Champaign is in for an 11-million-dollar renovation. It’s at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Neil Street. The Champaign School District has plans to modernize the building over the next couple of years. It needs a new roof, HVAC system and accessibility upgrades. Money for the project […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL 8th-grade boys basketball loses 57-10 to Monticello

MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 57-10 to Monticello on Tuesday. Ben Strebeck had six points and four rebounds while Chad Wilkins had four points. Mason Loschen and Gavin Kief each had three rebounds while Grant Marshall had two steals. Monticello 57, PBL 10. PBL. Grant...
MONTICELLO, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

How is Carle Hospital in Urbana handling the surge of sick kids?

URBANA – Converting adult intensive care beds, and naming nurse teams after Hogwarts houses – these are just a couple of the ways Carle Hospital in Urbana is weathering a surge of respiratory infections among children this winter. As COVID-19 precautions have waned, other respiratory viruses like respiratory...
URBANA, IL
wglt.org

11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day

Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Local election candidates start campaigns

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2022 United States midterm elections may be in the past, but local 2023 elections are approaching, and several candidates are getting their campaigns started. Monday marked the start of the petition filing periods of several cities. Candidates are required to gain community signatures to formally file as candidates for office; […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

How to watch IHSA Football State Championships

(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS boys basketball wins 58-34 over Hoopeston Area

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team won 58-34 over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday in its second game of the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament. The Falcons outscored Hoopeston Area 14-13 in the first quarter as Seth Barnes scored nine points while Ty Cribbett and Kellan Fanson tallied three and two points, respectively.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Urbana Police ask families to report leads on threats made

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana schools are moving to remote learning Monday and Tuesday after threats were made over the past two weeks. Terrence Buckhanon is the father of an Urbana High School student and tells his daughter to stay alert while at school. "Keep her head on a...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois

(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
PONTIAC, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL

