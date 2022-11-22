ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Family of boy with cancer has car stolen from hospital

By Suzanne Stratford
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — While a child was undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer, an unbelievably cruel thief stole the family’s vehicle from the parking deck at University Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The theft was discovered Sunday as the family prepared to return home after one of many extended stays at the hospital.

“We came back and it wasn’t there, just broken glass on the ground,” said Michael Morris.

Morris’s 10-year-old son Phoenix was diagnosed with neuroblastoma last December and is often hospitalized for a week at time.

Morris says he and his wife always park in the adjacent deck on Adelbert Road and have never had a problem until now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EJTW_0jJQJpdb00
Photo courtesy Morris family

“The hospital itself has it’s own police station there so it’s kind of baffling to me how someone was able to get in and steal a car and get out,” said Morris.

The car is a 2018 Red Hyundai Elantra. Police are investigating and license plate readers picked it up near North Royalton but then lost it.

“It’d be nice to get it back and not have to buy a new car because I don’t even know if I could afford it right now,” said Morris, “I’m already struggling as it is I miss work to be there for my son during these treatments so to have to start from scratch again just sucks.”

The boy’s grandmother started a GoFundMe to help replace the car which was the family’s only vehicle. Without it they’re scrambling to find transportation.

MetroHealth President, CEO terminated after paying self $1.9M in bonuses

“Any support would help,” said Morris, “We plan on paying it forward as soon as we figure out everything that’s done with Phoenix to help other families because it is such a financial burden for families.”

The family had also already started a foundation to raise awareness and money to combat childhood cancers called Phoenix Rising.

Anyone with information about the missing Hyundai is encouraged to call University Hospitals Police at 216-844-4357.

University Hospitals has released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Safety for our patients, visitors, and caregivers is a top priority for us. Our UH Police Department responded to the incident, and it is now with the University Circle Police Department for investigation. We encourage our patients, visitors, and caregivers to consider downloading the UH Safe app, which can be used to call 911, and will alert the UH Police Department of any safety concern on our campus.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

Rhonda Colvin
3d ago

Sooooooooo many evil and sneaky ppl living amongst us, this is down right disturbing. What really bugs me is how these CLOWNS had enough time to actually walk around to see which car they could steal without being noticed. No closed circuit t.v.? The POLICE don't do "drive bye's" KNOWING there's a major up-tick in car thefts? I pray this family gets their car back in one piece and the thieves thrown in jail! 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Two males with a gun fail in two attempts to rob women: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees

BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video

CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

76K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy