Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards.

Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland.

Their joint venture is called Orthopedics at Richland and includes new features.

There features include:

Orthopedic Surgeon Office

Orthopedic Walk-In Clinic

Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Clinic

For the past few years, IRMC and CSSMCW have been collaborating to provide high-quality orthopedic services to patients in our communities.

Both hospitals are committed to expanding this relationship together as they open a new, shared ownership venture in Richland. Services from both rural hospitals have opened in their new home on the second floor of the “Hadeed” building located at 374 Theatre Drive.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.

