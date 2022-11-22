Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards.
Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland.
Their joint venture is called Orthopedics at Richland and includes new features.New shelter hopes to combat homelessness in Blair County
There features include:
- Orthopedic Surgeon Office
- Orthopedic Walk-In Clinic
- Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Clinic
For the past few years, IRMC and CSSMCW have been collaborating to provide high-quality orthopedic services to patients in our communities.
Both hospitals are committed to expanding this relationship together as they open a new, shared ownership venture in Richland. Services from both rural hospitals have opened in their new home on the second floor of the “Hadeed” building located at 374 Theatre Drive.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0