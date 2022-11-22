Read full article on original website
NO. 11 INDIANA 90, JACKSON STATE 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (T.Young 2-8, Adams 1-1, Mansel 1-1, Evans 1-3, Watson 1-5, C.Young 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones, Mansel, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Adams 4, T.Young 4, Watson 3, Evans 2, T.Johnson 2, C.Young, Cook, Hunt, Jones, Mansel).
Oklahoma St. 71, Harvard 62
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.1, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Alnatas 4-7, Keys 2-7, Asi 2-4, Chastain 1-5, Milton 0-1, Garzon 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Asi 2, Collins 1) Turnovers: 11 (Chastain 3, Milton 3, Keys 2, Collins 1, Alnatas 1, Asi 1) Steals: 9 (Alnatas 2, De...
DePaul 76, No. 14 Maryland 67
DEPAUL (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Morrow 3-8, Holmes 3-6, Rogers 2-10, Rimmer 2-4, Allen 1-1, Peoples 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 1, Morrow 1, Peoples 1) Turnovers: 17 (Rogers 8, Holmes 3, Morrow 2, Rimmer 2, Allen 1, Peoples 1) Steals: 7 (Rimmer 3,...
OLE MISS 74, SIENA 62
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (McCollum 3-6, Baer 1-1, Eley 1-1, Gribben 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Platek 0-2, Billups 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Baer, Stormo). Turnovers: 17 (Billups 5, Stormo 4, Tekin 3, McCollum 2, Baer, Eley, Kellier). Steals: 8 (Platek...
SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
JAMES MADISON 100, COASTAL GEORGIA 54
Percentages: FG .532, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Blaine 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Morse 1-4, X.Brown 1-4, Freidel 1-9, Offurum 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards, Offurum, Roberson, Sule, Wooden). Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 2, Morse 2, Wooden 2, Blaine, Freidel, Offurum,...
WASHINGTON 68, SAINT MARY'S 64, OT
Percentages: FG .442, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (K.Johnson 2-4, Fuller 1-1, Menifield 1-1, Bey 1-4, Bajema 0-1, Brooks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Bey, Meah). Turnovers: 22 (Fuller 8, Brooks 5, K.Johnson 4, Bajema 2, Kepnang 2, Meah).
LONGWOOD 112, MARY BALDWIN 60
Percentages: FG .415, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Hart 4-9, Barbour 3-6, Ignacio 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Fraley 1-3, Asbury 0-1, Malott 0-2, Sheridan 0-2, Stoudamire 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ogle). Turnovers: 18 (Asbury 6, Malott 3, Ignacio 2, Ogle 2, Fraley, Hart, Lewis,...
No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37
LOUISVILLE (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Carr 5-7, Russell 3-4, Konno 2-4, Williams 1-2, Verhulst 1-2, Cochran 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Harris 2, Konno 2, Williams 1) Turnovers: 18 (Russell 4, Cochran 2, Carr 2, Dixon 2, Harris 2, Verhulst 2, Williams 1, Jones 1,...
Portland topples Villanova at Phil Knight Invitational
Portland made 56.3 percent of its shots and stunned Villanova 83-71 Friday for a signature win for the program on
Mississippi St. 67, Georgetown 32
MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.00, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jordan 2-4, An.Hayes 1-2, Weber 1-3, Powe 0-2, Smith 0-2, Parker 0-1, Gony 0-1, Al.Hayes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 1, Powe 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 18 (An.Hayes 5, D.Carter 3, J.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Jordan 1, Smith...
Carr leads No. 10 Cardinals in 100-37 rout without Van Lith
LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville in a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
Vermont 78, Ball St. 73
VERMONT (2-5) Fiorillo 2-4 0-0 5, Duncan 2-3 0-0 4, Gibson 6-9 4-5 19, Penn 6-14 1-2 14, Sullivan 1-1 0-0 3, Deloney 6-14 6-7 20, Smith 1-1 2-3 4, Veretto 4-6 0-1 9, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Ayo-Faleye 0-1 0-0 0, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 13-18 78.
New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance
Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
