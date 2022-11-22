WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB with strong home opener

UTPB's Avalon Munoz (10) is guarded by Sul Ross State's Kayley Diaz (3) in the first quarter Monday at Falcon Dome. Michael Bauer|Odessa American

The UTPB women’s basketball team continued its strong start to the season with an 86-53 win against Sul Ross State in a nonconference matchup Monday at Falcon Dome.

Playing in their home opener, the Falcons improved to 3-1 for the season while the Lobos fell to 1-4.

It was the Falcons’ last game before Thanksgiving.

“I think Sul Ross did a very good job,” UTPB head coach Rae Boothe said. “They had back-to-back games before coming here.

“Honestly, they came out fighting. It was a ball game for the entire first half so give credit to them. I think we just had different people contribute in different ways tonight. We’re excited about that.”

Holly Hemmeline and Divian Spencer each had 15 points to lead UTPB, while Andreea Mancha had 13 and Avalon Munoz 11.

“We started off kind of rough,” Hemmeline said. “We prepared all week for them. We treated this like a regular season game.

“But we started off kind of rough. After halftime, we came out a little rough but our percentage went up in the second half.”

Brianna Martin had a game-high 21-points to lead Sul Ross State, with Marley Rokas finishing with 15 on the road.

The Falcons began the game with a 5-0 run sparked by a 3-pointer from Mancha.

The Lobos responded with a 6-0 run of their own, completed with a three-point play by Marley Rokas.

UTPB quickly answered and took a 10-6 lead after consecutive baskets by Hemmeline and Alexus Quaadman.

The Falcons continued their momentum to the end of the first quarter for a 20-12 lead after 10 minutes following a layup by Naomi Pierce.

UTPB carried its momentum into the second quarter with a three-point play by Munoz after drawing a defensive charge on a layup.

Ally Haman extended the Falcons’ lead to 30-15 with a 3-pointer from the left corner with 7:20 remaining before halftime.

The Lobos responded with a 4-0 run, capped by a layup from Melody Martinez, but the Falcons were able to build a 42-29 lead at the break.

Sul Ross began the second half on a 6-3 run before a timeout, with the Falcons responding after the quick break.

Hemmeline scored in the paint and connected on a 3-pointer and the Falcons had a 50-37 lead with 4:49 left.

A 12-2 run soon followed and the Falcons were firmly in control, leading 65-39 after the third quarter.

UTPB wouldn’t concede much in the fourth quarter and the Falcons were not to be denied.

The Falcons head back on the road to face Metro State Denver at 3 p.m. Friday in Colorado. They will face Colorado Christian the following day in Lakewood, Colo.

“It’s going to be a tough two games for us,” Boothe said. “Metro State and Colorado Christain are two very good teams. We’re going to take it one game at a time.

“We have a lot of work to do. But this team, I have a lot of confidence in. They’re up to the task for sure.”

UTPB’s next home game will be against Texas A&M International on Dec 1. to begin Lone Star Conference play.

Sul Ross State will face Shreiner University at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 in Brownwood.

The Lobos begin conference play Dec. 1 against University of the Ozarks on the road at Clarksville, Ark.

UTPB 86, Sul Ross State 53

SUL ROSS STATE (1-4)

Vania Hampton 0-6 3-4 3, Brianna Martin 8-15 2-2 21, Lauren Lusk 1-1 0-0 2, Melody Martinez 1-2 0-0 2, Marley ROkas 5-9 4-4 15, Kayley Diaz 0-1 0-2 0, Camryn Medina 0-1 0-0 0, Victoria Aguayo 0-6 8-8 8, Emily Bunger 0-3 0-0 0, Ileana Morales 0-0 2-2 2, Tayrn Aguilar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 19-22 53.

UTPB (3-1)

Morgan Helgesen 2-6 0-0 4, Alexus Quaadman 3-6 1-1 7, Andreea Mancha 4-6 3-4 13, Avalon Munoz 2-6 6-7 11, Holly Hemmeline 6-12 0-0 15, Makayla Bingley 2-5 0-0 6, Diavian Spencer 5-8 3-4 15, Ally Haman 2-7 0-0 7, Aunbrielle Green 1-3 0-0 2, Naomi Pierce 2-3 2-2 6, Khiara Flugence 1-1 0-0 2, Marisa Seaton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 15-18.

Sul Ross…………………. 12 — 17 — 10 — 14 — 53

UTPB………………….. 20 — 22 — 23 — 21 — 86

3-Point goals — Sul Ross 4-17 (Hampton 0-2, Martin 3-8, Martinez 0-1, Rokas 1-2, Medina 0-1, Aguayo 0-2, Bunger 0-1), UTPB 11-13 (Helgeson 0-3, Mancha 2-4, Munoz 1-1, Hemmeline 3-9, Bingley 2-4, SPencer 2-4, Haman 1-5, Pierce 0-1, Seaton 0-1). Total fouls — Sul Ross 21, UTPB 27. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Sul Ross 29 (Hampton 6), UTPB 37 (Quaadman 8). Assists — Sul Ross 6 (Lusk 2), UTPB 14 (Munoz 5).