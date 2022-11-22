Read full article on original website
Lindy’s Diner gives away hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals
An iconic diner in downtown Albuquerque is spreading joy this Thanksgiving by handing out hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who came in.
Albuquerque family spends months planning holiday light show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nestled in one Albuquerque neighborhood is a home decked out in the holiday spirit. More than 15,000 lights, a mile of extension cords and more than three props blanket the house. "We love to spread the joy of Christmas, because ultimately that's what it's all about,"...
Crime keeping Albuquerque business owner away from the Thanksgiving Day table
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stepping into All In Autographs is like walking into a museum. “You know, what's really cool about it is, you know, we look at just remembering the greats, right? And creating legacies through those memories,” said Shane Westhoelter, who owns the business. A museum filled...
Albuquerque shelter giving thanksgiving meals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless shelter in northeast Albuquerque is providing an early thanksgiving meal for the homeless. The Rock at Noonday homeless shelter, along with Steel Bridge hosted their annual event Tuesday. The groups are providing food to the homeless as well as other daily necessities for the winter months. Officials are asking for […]
Annual Santa Fe Plaza lighting, happening tonight
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and […]
Molina Healthcare giving holiday bags to families, staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags. Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
More than 100 Albuquerque families gifted Thanksgiving meal supplies
Those involved said a lot of preparation led up to the hand-out.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue conduct two rescues in the Sandia Mountains
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews responded to not one, but two rescues in the Sandia mountains Wednesday. Details are limited on both rescues. One rescue took place down in the foothills. That hiker was in distress according to the AFR Facebook page. AFR had some help from Albuquerque Police Department’s open space officers. […]
Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place. The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
Railroad Garden offers a trip to mini Christmas village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens, crews work to turn the gardens into a magical winter wonderland. Each area of the garden is carefully thought out in preparation for the River of Lights. While the crew gets to work on lighting up the trees and setting the sculptures there is a group of volunteers that focus on the popular Railroad Garden.
Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
Target 7 Investigates: Is there a safe space?
Target 7 has been reporting on the issue of homelessness in Albuquerque for several months. Those experiencing homelessness have been seen camping in parks, on sidewalks and outside local businesses. The problem is so troublesome that some businesses have begun playing loud music to try and keep the homeless from their property.
Enjoy new sweet and savory treats at the River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chefs have been working for months to create unique treats and drinks for the River of Lights. The River of Lights Food Services Department puts a lot of brainstorming before the holiday season. Each year the department ups its game, so guests can enjoy cotton candy, hot chocolate, and even a pretzel covered in hot cheese and Hot Cheetos to name a few. This year they have some new menu items up for grabs. Guests can try out the new Loaded Tots, Elote Nachos and even a Walking Taco.
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
River of Lights: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sculptures, displays, and treats aren’t the only things that are well thought out for the River of Lights. There are also a lot of logistics behind the scenes that have to be worked out to make it a smooth visit for everyone. “I’ve been to River of Lights in previous years […]
Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast Albuquerque home
Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast Albuquerque home
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
Discover Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte | Heating It Up
Santa Fe has gained a lovely new retail and bar experience with the opening of Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte, a block off the Santa Fe Plaza. Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm is among the most special spots in New Mexico. The entrance allée of cottonwoods, the backdrop of the Sandias, the gardens surrounding the John Gaw Meem main building — it’s simply magic. Add in peacocks strutting their stuff, the towering vintage silos, and the outstanding Campo restaurant for even more charm. The farm’s lavender fields are legendary, in the summer season, but the whole property stands as a sterling example of historic preservation coupled with an imaginative enterprise. Its Farm Shop has been — for more than a decade — one of my go-to stops for food and well-selected merchandise for the home and table.
