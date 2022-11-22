ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

DC News Now

16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
GREENBELT, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 14200 block of Canterbury Ln.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned

BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's

One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man shot dead in Southeast DC apartment

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in a Southeast D.C. apartment early Friday morning and police are still working to find who is responsible. Just before 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4100 block of South Capitol Street Southeast for a report of gunshots in an apartment building. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head and back.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County

The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

