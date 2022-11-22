Read full article on original website
4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping center
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George’s County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. after they said that a vehicle entered the Hillcrest Heights Shopping Center and opened fire on four people, including three male teens and […]
16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 14200 block of Canterbury Ln.
'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned
BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
Police looking for a 1980s-era blue Chevy Caprice Classic in connection to a home burglary
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County Department of Police detectives are on the lookout for a 1980 or early 1990s-era, blue Chevy Caprice Classic in connection with a residential burglary on Nov. 4. Around 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, detectives responded to the 4200 block of Cherry Valley Drive for the report...
'Hug your kids, tell them you love them' | Mother of shooting victim thankful he's alive
DERWOOD, Md. — When 15-year-old DeAndre Thomas was shot by a fellow student in the bathroom of Magruder High School in Rockville in January, it took a while for his mother to realize how close she was to losing her son. "When he got to the hospital, he had...
4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's
One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
Man shot dead in Southeast DC apartment
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in a Southeast D.C. apartment early Friday morning and police are still working to find who is responsible. Just before 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4100 block of South Capitol Street Southeast for a report of gunshots in an apartment building. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head and back.
Boy, 16, Says He Was Shot While Walking Dog in Greenbelt
A 16-year-old boy injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon told police he was shot while walking a dog, according to law enforcement sources. Greenbelt police went to the intersection of Mathew Street and Ore Glen Drive after 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a police spokesperson. The teen is being treated for non-life-threatening at a hospital.
17-year-old arrested after reportedly stealing $7,000 worth of power tools
A 17-year-old male was arrested in Anne Arundel County on suspicion of stealing about $7,000 of power tools from a car. This happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Laurel. Security footage tipped officers to the suspect, who is linked to nine other incidents in the past two months.
Gaithersburg explosion victims may need more help
Thanksgiving marks one week and a day since the Gaithersburg explosion injured 14 people and displaced dozens more. The several families displaced may need more help and assistance.
‘She Loved Everybody': Family Calls For Justice After Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in District Heights
The family of a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in District Heights, Maryland, gathered for a vigil Monday to remember her, and also to call for action in the cases of “all the hit-and-run victims.”. Marcia Turner, 54, died on Nov. 14, when at around 7...
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
Prince William Police looking for malicious wounding suspect
It was determined that the man was outside the shopping center when an altercation began between two unknown men in the parking lot. At one point, one of the men involved in the fight got a hammer and struck the victim before running away.
Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County
The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
Body found in parked car at Cottage City used car lot sparks death investigation
COTTAGE CITY, Md. — Police in Cottage City are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the back seat of a mini van parked in a used car lot Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body was discovered by an employee in a car that had been...
Protect DC gives friends, family opportunity to report someone who may become violent
WASHINGTON — On the heels of the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado, back here at home, the District has a new program to help people on the brink of a violent outburst. Christopher Rodriguez is the Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). He says the program is more than a police response.
Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy's
Washington D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy's restaurant.
