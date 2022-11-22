Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 67, Georgetown 32
MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.00, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jordan 2-4, An.Hayes 1-2, Weber 1-3, Powe 0-2, Smith 0-2, Parker 0-1, Gony 0-1, Al.Hayes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 1, Powe 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 18 (An.Hayes 5, D.Carter 3, J.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Jordan 1, Smith...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 INDIANA 90, JACKSON STATE 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (T.Young 2-8, Adams 1-1, Mansel 1-1, Evans 1-3, Watson 1-5, C.Young 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones, Mansel, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Adams 4, T.Young 4, Watson 3, Evans 2, T.Johnson 2, C.Young, Cook, Hunt, Jones, Mansel).
Porterville Recorder
Vermont 78, Ball St. 73
VERMONT (2-5) Fiorillo 2-4 0-0 5, Duncan 2-3 0-0 4, Gibson 6-9 4-5 19, Penn 6-14 1-2 14, Sullivan 1-1 0-0 3, Deloney 6-14 6-7 20, Smith 1-1 2-3 4, Veretto 4-6 0-1 9, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Ayo-Faleye 0-1 0-0 0, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 13-18 78.
Porterville Recorder
Carr leads No. 10 Cardinals in 100-37 rout without Van Lith
LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville in a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
Porterville Recorder
DePaul 76, No. 14 Maryland 67
DEPAUL (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Morrow 3-8, Holmes 3-6, Rogers 2-10, Rimmer 2-4, Allen 1-1, Peoples 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 1, Morrow 1, Peoples 1) Turnovers: 17 (Rogers 8, Holmes 3, Morrow 2, Rimmer 2, Allen 1, Peoples 1) Steals: 7 (Rimmer 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Longwood 112, Mary Baldwin 60
MARY BALDWIN (0-1) Fraley 2-7 2-4 7, Asbury 0-1 0-0 0, Hart 5-13 0-0 14, Malott 0-3 0-0 0, Stoudamire 3-7 0-0 6, Ogle 3-3 1-2 7, Barbour 4-7 1-2 12, Ignacio 3-4 0-0 7, Brun 1-1 2-2 4, Purvis 0-1 0-0 0, Sheridan 0-3 0-0 0, Leipold 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 0-0 3, Harrist 0-0 0-0 0, Opoku 0-0 0-0 0, Lemus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 6-10 60.
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma St. 71, Harvard 62
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.1, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Alnatas 4-7, Keys 2-7, Asi 2-4, Chastain 1-5, Milton 0-1, Garzon 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Asi 2, Collins 1) Turnovers: 11 (Chastain 3, Milton 3, Keys 2, Collins 1, Alnatas 1, Asi 1) Steals: 9 (Alnatas 2, De...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
Porterville Recorder
JAMES MADISON 100, COASTAL GEORGIA 54
Percentages: FG .532, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Blaine 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Morse 1-4, X.Brown 1-4, Freidel 1-9, Offurum 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards, Offurum, Roberson, Sule, Wooden). Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 2, Morse 2, Wooden 2, Blaine, Freidel, Offurum,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37
LONGWOOD (1-4) Anya 1-8 0-0 2, Leroy 1-10 2-4 4, Shipp 5-10 1-1 14, Turner 1-8 0-0 2, Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Germano 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Hartley 1-12 3-4 5, Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Vennema 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-61 6-9 37.
Duke basketball reaches Phil Knight Legacy final with 71-64 win over Xavier in Portland
Jeremy Roach posted the second 20-point game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out five assists, as the No. 8 Blue Devils rediscovered their offense.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68. SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (6-1) Bowen 3-9 3-5 10, Saxen 9-14 1-3 19,...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
Porterville Recorder
OLE MISS 74, SIENA 62
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (McCollum 3-6, Baer 1-1, Eley 1-1, Gribben 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Platek 0-2, Billups 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Baer, Stormo). Turnovers: 17 (Billups 5, Stormo 4, Tekin 3, McCollum 2, Baer, Eley, Kellier). Steals: 8 (Platek...
Porterville Recorder
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
Portland topples Villanova at Phil Knight Invitational
Portland made 56.3 percent of its shots and stunned Villanova 83-71 Friday for a signature win for the program on
Sources: Nebraska working to hire Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska has zeroed in on Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers' new coach and the two sides are working on finalizing a deal, sources told ESPN.
Heart of the Bulldogs:
, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Yzerman scores his 600th career goal
1917 — The NHL is formed with five charter members: Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs. Frank Calder is elected president. 1949 — Boston College beats Holy Cross 76-0, with Al Cannava rushing for 229 yards. 1956 — In the Melbourne Olympics, Australia, Vyacheslav...
Comments / 0