ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

DePaul 76, No. 14 Maryland 67

DEPAUL (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Morrow 3-8, Holmes 3-6, Rogers 2-10, Rimmer 2-4, Allen 1-1, Peoples 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 1, Morrow 1, Peoples 1) Turnovers: 17 (Rogers 8, Holmes 3, Morrow 2, Rimmer 2, Allen 1, Peoples 1) Steals: 7 (Rimmer 3,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37

LONGWOOD (1-4) Anya 1-8 0-0 2, Leroy 1-10 2-4 4, Shipp 5-10 1-1 14, Turner 1-8 0-0 2, Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Germano 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Hartley 1-12 3-4 5, Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Vennema 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-61 6-9 37.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 INDIANA 90, JACKSON STATE 51

Percentages: FG .358, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (T.Young 2-8, Adams 1-1, Mansel 1-1, Evans 1-3, Watson 1-5, C.Young 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones, Mansel, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Adams 4, T.Young 4, Watson 3, Evans 2, T.Johnson 2, C.Young, Cook, Hunt, Jones, Mansel).
JACKSON, MS
Porterville Recorder

WISCONSIN 64, USC 59

Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73

Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gibson 3-6, Deloney 2-7, Sullivan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Penn 1-2, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hurley). Turnovers: 15 (Deloney 3, Duncan 3, Penn 2, Sullivan 2, Alamutu, Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Smith, Veretto).
VERMONT STATE
Popculture

Deion Sanders Could Have a New College Football Job Soon

Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach at Jackson State, and that has led to college football teams going after him. According to 247Sports, the NFL Hall of Famer has been in talks with Colorado and South Florida about their head coaching vacancies. This comes nearly one year after Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State. 247Sports also said that Sanders has not talked to anyone from Auburn who fired its head coach earlier this season.
JACKSON, MS
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60

ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

JAMES MADISON 100, COASTAL GEORGIA 54

Percentages: FG .532, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Blaine 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Morse 1-4, X.Brown 1-4, Freidel 1-9, Offurum 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards, Offurum, Roberson, Sule, Wooden). Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 2, Morse 2, Wooden 2, Blaine, Freidel, Offurum,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma St. 71, Harvard 62

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.1, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Alnatas 4-7, Keys 2-7, Asi 2-4, Chastain 1-5, Milton 0-1, Garzon 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Asi 2, Collins 1) Turnovers: 11 (Chastain 3, Milton 3, Keys 2, Collins 1, Alnatas 1, Asi 1) Steals: 9 (Alnatas 2, De...
NORMAN, OK
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 68, SAINT MARY'S 64, OT

Percentages: FG .442, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (K.Johnson 2-4, Fuller 1-1, Menifield 1-1, Bey 1-4, Bajema 0-1, Brooks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Bey, Meah). Turnovers: 22 (Fuller 8, Brooks 5, K.Johnson 4, Bajema 2, Kepnang 2, Meah).
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

OLE MISS 74, SIENA 62

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (McCollum 3-6, Baer 1-1, Eley 1-1, Gribben 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Platek 0-2, Billups 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Baer, Stormo). Turnovers: 17 (Billups 5, Stormo 4, Tekin 3, McCollum 2, Baer, Eley, Kellier). Steals: 8 (Platek...
OXFORD, MS
Porterville Recorder

LONGWOOD 112, MARY BALDWIN 60

Percentages: FG .415, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Hart 4-9, Barbour 3-6, Ignacio 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Fraley 1-3, Asbury 0-1, Malott 0-2, Sheridan 0-2, Stoudamire 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ogle). Turnovers: 18 (Asbury 6, Malott 3, Ignacio 2, Ogle 2, Fraley, Hart, Lewis,...
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 67, Georgetown 32

MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.00, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jordan 2-4, An.Hayes 1-2, Weber 1-3, Powe 0-2, Smith 0-2, Parker 0-1, Gony 0-1, Al.Hayes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 1, Powe 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 18 (An.Hayes 5, D.Carter 3, J.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Jordan 1, Smith...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Porterville Recorder

Carr leads No. 10 Cardinals in 100-37 rout without Van Lith

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville in a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

No. 24 Texas beats Baylor, keeps Big 12 title hopes alive

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson wouldn’t say if he played his last college game on Friday. But if he did, the Texas junior made it a memorable one. Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season, and No. 24 Texas defeated Baylor 38-27 on Friday. The Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive their chances of making the conference title game. If Kansas can beat No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, Texas will face No. 4 TCU for the Big 12 championship. Robinson carried 29 times, including 22 in the second half, when he gained 150 yards.
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance

Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
DENVER, CO
WJBF

Packers rookie OL Sean Rhyan gets 6-game suspension for PEDs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The penalty means the third-round draft pick out of UCLA must sit out the rest of the regular season. NFL officials announced the suspension Friday. The […]
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy