Anaheim, CA

Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m. Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m. Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 2...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials’ second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can’t win the game, and that’s frustrating a little bit,” Ovechkin said. “But the situation right now, we just have to collect the points. It doesn’t matter how: lucky, bad bounce. We just have to collect the points and try to get as many as possible.” Ovechkin is now nine goals away from 800 and 11 from passing Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Yzerman scores his 600th career goal

1917 — The NHL is formed with five charter members: Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs. Frank Calder is elected president. 1949 — Boston College beats Holy Cross 76-0, with Al Cannava rushing for 229 yards. 1956 — In the Melbourne Olympics, Australia, Vyacheslav...
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance

Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
DENVER, CO

