ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Guitarist's live outdoor music is bringing downtown Palo Alto restaurants back to life

By Max Darrow
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AX7eC_0jJQHCj200

Guitarist creates community bringing live outdoor music to downtown Palo Alto 03:04

PALO ALTO (KPIX) -- Mondays have become the new Fridays for some restaurants in downtown Palo Alto thanks to live music.

That's why on Mondays and Thursdays, you'll find Mike Annuzzi playing his guitar at a low-key setup on California Avenue in Palo Alto. His gig? Entertain the people dining at Terun, iTalico, and the other restaurants that line the street.

"This has definitely made a big difference in my life and in my career," he said.

Up until the pandemic, he was a touring musician. But when COVID struck, he lost 60 gigs overnight. He wondered if he'd have to give up his passion.

"I was scared because you know, this is all I knew," he said.

It almost happened. But his passion led him to purpose, and to Maico Campilongo, who owns Terun and iTalico, in the summer of 2020.

"Everything happens for a reason," Campilongo said.

Campilongo's restaurants and the others on the street needed help. A musician himself, Campilongo thought outdoor live music could provide that, and Annuzzi would be the special ingredient.

About two years later, it turns our he was right.

"The numbers on a Monday night are very close to a Friday night," he said.

Terun is doing about 40% better than it did in 2019, according to Campilongo.

"There is no doubt that the music brings business up," he said.

Another business on the block followed his lead, so there is now live music three nights a week on California Avenue.

"During the day you see an empty street sometimes, kind of dead. But at night, with the lights and the heating outside, you see what has been my dream for many years: replicating what happens in Europe," he said. "It brings this happiness on the street that we really need."

Annuzzi has scaled down from loading up for big gigs to setting up his own little makeshift stage. But the change of venue allowed him to find his rhythm.

"It's really special," he said.

He's found new purpose in contributing to the community.

"When the businesses tell me that they appreciate it, or it's helping the business grow and helping the community have some joy and some really great experiences, that's what keeps me coming back," he said.

It was a major change that nobody could have seen coming. But Annuzzi is thrilled, with how the notes played out.

"I don't know where I would be," he said. "I feel like even sometimes, now I feel like I'm in the right spot."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco unveils new free public toilet at Embarcadero Plaza

SAN FRANCISCO – City officials unveiled a public toilet at Embarcadero Plaza this past week that is part of a project to replace 25 existing public toilets in San Francisco.The project is a partnership with the same company, JCDecaux San Francisco, that provided the existing 25 self-cleaning toilets first rolled out in 1994.According to the city's news release on the program, the original forest green Art Nouveau-style toilets are being replaced with a new model that has more efficient and effective cleaning systems, as well as better lighting that includes a skylight to bring in daylight from above and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose art pavilion only opened once

A grand art installation in San Jose’s SoFA district was supposed to stimulate economic growth and revitalize the downtown—but it’s unclear if it will ever do so. The curvaceous, fiberglass art installation and event center known as the Serpentine Pavilion was completed in late 2021, with plans to stay for eight months. It’s been a year, and the pavilion has only opened once in August during the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival. Soon the installation may move to make way for a two-tower, 20-story office complex approved in early October. But the project is still in the planning stages.
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland storekeeper unites neighbors, celebrates Thanksgiving as cultural cornucopia

OAKLAND -- The Alawdi family continued its tradition of providing a warm Thanksgiving meal for their community in Oakland's Dimond District for the 20th year Thursday. The celebration brings together people of all backgrounds for a free dinner featuring the cuisine of cultures around the world."This is a day that we give back," said Farouq Alawdi, one of the owners of 2 Star Market. "The spirit and the vibe is there, the community spirit, the spirit of giving."Alawdi's family is originally from Yemen. He saw an opportunity to embrace the teachings of their faith with Thanksgiving in their new home....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pacifica bakery provides love, baked goods to community as inflation creates financial woe

PACIFICA (CBS SF) -- This past August we hit the highest annual food inflation spike on record since 1979 and for many Bay Area families the rising cost of groceries is playing a big part on how they shop, especially during the holidays.Mazzetti's Bakery in Pacifica has been a staple in the community for almost 50 years, and for Rudy and Julie Mazzetti, everyone who walks in that door are more than just customers – they're family.The mazzetti's are up early every day, baking fresh goods and making sure when you walk in it's a place that feels like home,...
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Health precautions still advised as Bay Area families gather for Thanksgiving

SANTA CLARA -- For many Bay Area families, this Thanksgiving celebration will mark the first big holiday gathering since the start of the pandemic, with some health experts advising caution.While doctors want to encourage loved ones to reconnect during holiday weekend, they say people should also keep in mind important guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.  Santa Clara resident Archita Mandal has family visiting her home for Thanksgiving. She said it's the first time she feels safe having everyone together. "The kids have grown up in the last two years and we haven't been able to...
CBS San Francisco

Online shopping reshapes Black Friday traditions

SAN FRANCISCO -- To some, Black Friday means camping out and waiting in lines to score bargains in the overnight or morning hours. Others say they'll be filling up their carts from the comfort of their couch all week long.It seems like it's hard to define when Black Friday starts and when it ends, because there are always discounts and sales during this time.  Nishat Khan of San Francisco said she didn't wait for Black Friday to score some AirPods that were on sale at Target last month. When asked when she received her first sale alert email:  "I got it about...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Retired East Bay couple grateful this Thanksgiving for senior food program

SAN PABLO (KPIX) -- The economic toll of the pandemic and sky high inflation have been especially hard on retirees.Chris and Karen are recently retired. They have been working their entire lives but they have also been coming to the San Pablo Library's Senior Food Program for the past two years. They heard about it online and they say it has been a lifesaver. And like so many they have been impacted by the increased cost of food prices.  "I am a retired floor installer for thirty years," said Chris. "She has been a school teacher for twenty-five years, "Chris said...
SAN PABLO, CA
Secret SF

7 Delicious Jewish Restaurants and Bakeries In SF

Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.
OAKLAND, CA
Diana

This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cold weather shelter in Mountain View to reopen with extended hours

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Clara County officials announced Friday its cold weather shelter program in Mountain View will reopen next week with expanded hours. The program will provide up to 30 beds and a warm place to sleep from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. for women and families beginning on Monday. It will remain open through March. Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian first proposed the shelter back in 2017. "People need a place to go, particularly when it's cold and wet outside," he said. "It's as simple as that."The cold weather shelter program is housed at the Los Altos United Methodist Church's Mountain View campus at the corner of Hope and Mercy streets. In addition to sleeping accommodations, the shelter will provide dinner and breakfast, access to showers and a restroom and case management. The shelter was originally open from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., but taking the needs of women and families with children in mind, the hours have been extended so that people have a warm, safe place to go after school and before buses start operating in the morning.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen In San Francisco

The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?

If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Silicon Valley’s next meat substitute is being grown in a Morgan Hill mushroom lab

Mamu, developed with the help of Ettan’s Srijith Gopinathan, is being put to the test by Michelin-starred chefs and appearing on Peninsula restaurant menus. When it comes to trends in the sustainable food movement, the elusive plant-based meat alternative is often presented as a buzzy panacea. Now, there’s a fungus-based meat alternative debuting on the market, making waves in Silicon Valley’s high-end kitchens. Called Mamu, the mushroom-based substance developed by Sempera Organics comes packaged like ground beef and has already made appearances at Palo Alto’s Ettan and is coming soon to Los Altos’ Little Blue Door and Sunnyvale’s Oxford Kitchen and Gastropub.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy