Mount Pleasant, MI

House scores 26, High Point downs Central Michigan

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jaden House scored 26 points as High Point beat Central Michigan 68-67 on Monday in the SoCal challenge.

House also added five rebounds for the Panthers (4-1). Abdoulaye scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Zach Austin scored 10 points.

The Chippewas (1-3) were led in scoring by Brian Taylor, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Central Michigan also got 13 points from Max Majerle. Jesse Zarzuela also finished with 13 points.

High Point will play Tennessee State in the Sand Division championship on Tuesday. Central Michigan will face CSUN in the consolation game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

