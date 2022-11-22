ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Partners With Camp on Immersive Sports-Themed Experience for Kids & Families Inspired By Play

By Ashley Rushford
Nike has partnered with Camp, The Family Experience Company on an immersive play place rooted in a kid’s imagination and expression.

The 4,000-square-foot center invites families into a world of energetic movement and play. Each sports-themed room will feature trained coaches and an assortment of movement options for children of all sizes.

In the “Basketball Room,” the hoops resemble monsters and the rims come in various heights and sizes for all skill levels.

The experience concludes in the “Trophy Room,” where families and groups can celebrate with an array of Nike items. The assortment of pieces will include Nike Kids Camp gear, compatible footwear and fleece. Participants will also have the opportunity to customize a Nike Air Force 1 and Nike apparel to commemorate their time at Nike Kids Camp.

As a champion for sports and athletes, Nike believes that all kids should have an opportunity to play. “It’s our goal to keep all kids moving — from their first step to sport. At Nike, we focus on play to help all kids achieve their full potential because an active next generation means a better, more equitable future,” said Karie Conner, NA VP & GM of Nike Kids.

Nike has also recruited four of its local Los Angeles sports friends to join the Nike Kids Camp including — Angel City Football Club (NWSL), Los Angeles Angels (MLB), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB) and Los Angeles Rams (NFL).

The Nike Kids Camp is currently located at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles and will be moving on to another Camp location in future seasons. Tickets and more information are available at Camp.com.

