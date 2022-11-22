ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

WTRF

2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital.
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that it is November and the weather is colder, West Virginia is in its peak time for deer-vehicle crashes. AAA says that the crashes increase in October and peak in November and December. They say ways to prevent a crash or reduce damage include: Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

West Virginia DOH worker struck by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Faulty traffic signals causing traffic on Route 219

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report today, November 23, 2022, the traffic signals on US 219 are having technical issues. WVDOH is working to correct technical problems with traffic signals that are causing traffic to back up on US 219 between downtown Lewisburg and the Interstate 64 interchange. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, December 2, 2022.
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow outlook for ski season in West Virginia

(WOWK) — The following article was written by chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins for the Ski Southeast web site as a contribution to their winter snow outlook. I am glad I waited a little bit to look into snow forecasts for the high terrain of West Virginia.  Just one week ago we were sitting with temperatures […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire at West Virginia lumber company

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company. The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area. The fire was extinguished, and it’s […]
RICHWOOD, WV
WVNS

Intersection of Routes 60 and 20 reopen in Greenbrier County after tractor trailer crash

UPDATE 4:46P.M. — The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management have confirmed both Route 60 and Route 20 are clear and have reopened. CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management along with Greenbrier Dispatch confirmed two routes in Greenbrier County are closed today, November 23, 2022, after a tractor trailer […]
WDTV

3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Further details are expected to be released on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties

CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY

What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
CLARKSBURG, WV

