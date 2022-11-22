Read full article on original website
WTRF
2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital.
Peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that it is November and the weather is colder, West Virginia is in its peak time for deer-vehicle crashes. AAA says that the crashes increase in October and peak in November and December. They say ways to prevent a crash or reduce damage include: Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, […]
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
Dive teams from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene to recover a possible body and eventually the ambulance.
West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
WDTV
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
Why won’t West Virginia residents see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas?
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law. The law states it’s “unlawful for a retail […]
WVNT-TV
Faulty traffic signals causing traffic on Route 219
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report today, November 23, 2022, the traffic signals on US 219 are having technical issues. WVDOH is working to correct technical problems with traffic signals that are causing traffic to back up on US 219 between downtown Lewisburg and the Interstate 64 interchange. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, December 2, 2022.
Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
Owl found on US-19 by Summersville, West Virginia police officers back in wild
UPDATE: (1:20 P.M. Nov. 25, 2022) Summersville PD Officer Groves has reached out to WOWK 13 News with an update saying the police department’s new owl friend has “made a full recovery and is back in the wild.” SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while […]
Snow outlook for ski season in West Virginia
(WOWK) — The following article was written by chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins for the Ski Southeast web site as a contribution to their winter snow outlook. I am glad I waited a little bit to look into snow forecasts for the high terrain of West Virginia. Just one week ago we were sitting with temperatures […]
Crews knock down fire at West Virginia lumber company
RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company. The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area. The fire was extinguished, and it’s […]
West Virginia was home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A town settled in a quaint valley at the base of Sewell and Sims Mountain and bisected by the Meadow River was once home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world. Rainelle has seen its good and bad days throughout history as every other...
Intersection of Routes 60 and 20 reopen in Greenbrier County after tractor trailer crash
UPDATE 4:46P.M. — The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management have confirmed both Route 60 and Route 20 are clear and have reopened. CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management along with Greenbrier Dispatch confirmed two routes in Greenbrier County are closed today, November 23, 2022, after a tractor trailer […]
Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released
UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case. They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and […]
WDTV
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Further details are expected to be released on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when...
Where to hike in West Virginia in November
With this Thanksgiving week's warm temperatures, you may be tempted to spend some of your time off outdoors.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties
CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WBOY
What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
