ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County Christmas display vandalized again, causes hundreds of dollars in damage

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A popular Beaver County holiday display has been vandalized for the second time this week. “Be a man. This is childish,” said Emmett Santillo. Santillo has been putting up the massive light display since 1994 and has over 200,000 lights and 400 decorations. He says on Wednesday, in the veil of night, someone came into his yard and cut the wires off several displays.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

House catches fire in Allegheny County

Around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, crews from the city of Pittsburgh Fire Department were called to nearby Wilkinsburg for a house on fire in the 1100 block of South Avenue. Fire crews from the city found heavy fire showing from the first floor initially. Fire crews battled the fire and brought it under control quickly with no injuries reported. Crews remain on scene currently performing overhaul.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd.  Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting Child: Lenny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lenny loves music, games, and brightening the days of others! He's a Waiting Child.This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).      
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash

GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
GLASSPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crash on Parkway North cleared

UPDATE: The crash on I-279 has been cleared. All lanes are open. State police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 North. The crash is in the southbound lanes between mile post 3.5 and 3.0. One lane is closed. No injuries have been reported, according to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
hwy.co

The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet

You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness

It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The 70th anniversary of our switch to Channel 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nov. 23 is very special day at KDKA-TV.It was 70 years ago on this day that we began broadcasting on Channel 2. KDKA's original call letters were originally WDTV when the station signed on in 1949, and it broadcast on Channel 3.  However, the Dumont Television Network, which owned WDTV, was eventually forced to give up its Channel 3 allocation to alleviate interference with nearby stations broadcasting on the same frequency. On Nov. 23, 1952, 70 years ago, WDTV switched to Channel 2. It wasn't until Jan. 31, 1955, though that we officially changed our call letters to KDKA. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy