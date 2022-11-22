Read full article on original website
2 teens shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood Thanksgiving night
PITTSBURGH — Two teenagers were shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood on Thanksgiving night. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the scene in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue at 8:41 p.m. Responding officers found the first victim with gunshot wounds to the...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
Beaver County Christmas display vandalized again, causes hundreds of dollars in damage
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A popular Beaver County holiday display has been vandalized for the second time this week. “Be a man. This is childish,” said Emmett Santillo. Santillo has been putting up the massive light display since 1994 and has over 200,000 lights and 400 decorations. He says on Wednesday, in the veil of night, someone came into his yard and cut the wires off several displays.
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
House catches fire in Allegheny County
Around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, crews from the city of Pittsburgh Fire Department were called to nearby Wilkinsburg for a house on fire in the 1100 block of South Avenue. Fire crews from the city found heavy fire showing from the first floor initially. Fire crews battled the fire and brought it under control quickly with no injuries reported. Crews remain on scene currently performing overhaul.
The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd. Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
Windows of downtown Pittsburgh business shattered during fight between teens
PITTSBURGH — A downtown salon was left with a boarded-up window following a fight involving teenagers. Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon on Forbes Avenue, told Channel 11 that kids are getting out of school and getting out of hand. “It’s awful,” said Cardamone. “The kids were...
Waiting Child: Lenny
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lenny loves music, games, and brightening the days of others! He's a Waiting Child.This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).
Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash
GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
Crash on Parkway North cleared
UPDATE: The crash on I-279 has been cleared. All lanes are open. State police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 North. The crash is in the southbound lanes between mile post 3.5 and 3.0. One lane is closed. No injuries have been reported, according to a...
Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
1 person taken to hospital after stabbing at Greensburg bar
GREENSBURG, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a stabbing at a bar in Westmoreland County early Thursday. Greensburg police told Channel 11 it happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Rialto on West Otterman Street. The victim’s name and condition have not been released. No...
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
The 70th anniversary of our switch to Channel 2
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nov. 23 is very special day at KDKA-TV.It was 70 years ago on this day that we began broadcasting on Channel 2. KDKA's original call letters were originally WDTV when the station signed on in 1949, and it broadcast on Channel 3. However, the Dumont Television Network, which owned WDTV, was eventually forced to give up its Channel 3 allocation to alleviate interference with nearby stations broadcasting on the same frequency. On Nov. 23, 1952, 70 years ago, WDTV switched to Channel 2. It wasn't until Jan. 31, 1955, though that we officially changed our call letters to KDKA.
