Flagstaff, AZ

SFGate

TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66

Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59

SOUTHERN CAL (4-3) Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon-Waters 3-7 0-0 7, Ellis 6-16 0-1 15, Peterson 6-15 0-0 17, White 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 3-7 0-1 8, Hornery 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 2-6 59. Halftime_Wisconsin 36-34. 3-Point...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SFGate

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
BATON ROUGE, LA
SFGate

VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73

Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gibson 3-6, Deloney 2-7, Sullivan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Penn 1-2, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hurley). Turnovers: 15 (Deloney 3, Duncan 3, Penn 2, Sullivan 2, Alamutu, Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Smith, Veretto).
MUNCIE, IN
SFGate

HARVARD 61, LOYOLA CHICAGO 55

Percentages: FG .431, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch). Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch). Steals: 3...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

STANFORD 70, FLORIDA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .438, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Da.Green 3-6, Fletcher 3-7, Cleveland 0-2, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (McLeod 3, Cleveland, Fletcher). Turnovers: 15 (Cleveland 5, Fletcher 3, Da.Green 2, Warley 2, Corhen, Jackson, McLeod). Steals: 10 (Mills 4, Cleveland...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

No. 16 Creighton 57, Xavier 51

XAVIER (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.5, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-7, Ovalle 1-3, Scarlett 1-6, Woods 1-4, Harris 0-1, Addie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Prenger 4, Smith 1, Woods 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Ovalle 3, Harris 2, Calhoun 2, Prenger...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60

Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox 2, Grisby, Moreno,...
TAMPA, FL
SFGate

E. Michigan 38, Central Michigan 19

EMU_Knue 28 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 10:12. CMU_Emanuel 1 run (Meeder kick), 6:21. EMU_S.Evans 15 run (Gomez kick), 4:00. CMU_Emanuel 35 run (kick failed), 13:05. EMU_Paaske 9 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 8:49. EMU_Drummond 21 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), :00. Fourth Quarter. EMU_FG Gomez 31, 5:04. CMU_Emanuel 1...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
SFGate

WISCONSIN 64, USC 59

Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Boise St. 42, Utah State 23

USU_Vaughn 3 run (Coles kick), :00. BSU_Matlock 1 pass from Green (Dalmas kick), 5:59. USU_Vaughn 75 pass from Legas (Coles kick), :10. USU_Tyler 8 run (pass failed), 7:59. BSU_Green 91 run (Dalmas kick), 1:09. BSU_Oladipo 48 interception return (Dalmas kick), :31. A_31,402. ___. USU BSU. First downs 24 15. Total...
LOGAN, UT
SFGate

Angel's career-high 22 boosts Stanford over Seminoles 70-60

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Angel scored a career-high 22 points, including 18 in the second half when the Cardinal pulled away to defeat Florida State 70-60 on Friday in a consolation semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational. Angel was 8-of-15 shooting and shared game-high rebounding honors with teammate...
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

No. 24 Texas beats Baylor, keeps Big 12 title hopes alive

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson wouldn’t say if he played his last college game on Friday. But if he did, the Texas junior made it a memorable one. Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season, and No. 24 Texas defeated Baylor 38-27 on Friday. The Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive their chances of making the conference title game. If Kansas can beat No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, Texas will face No. 4 TCU for the Big 12 championship. Robinson carried 29 times, including 22 in the second half, when he gained 150 yards.
AUSTIN, TX
SFGate

W. Michigan 20, Toledo 14

WMU_Tyler 63 run (Domschke kick), 8:13. WMU_FG Domschke 38, 1:30. TOL_Blankumsee 17 pass from Gleason (Cluckey kick), 5:11. RUSHING_Toledo, Boone 15-70, Gleason 10-26, Stuart 3-9, Shaw 3-2, Finn 2-(minus 8). W. Michigan, Tyler 18-131, Abdus-Salaam 9-16, Buckley 5-8, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Salopek 12-(minus 15). PASSING_Toledo, Gleason 13-38-1-200, Finn 5-11-2-35. W....
TOLEDO, OH
SFGate

No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 21 Cincinnati 24

TULN_Spears 2 run (Ambrosio kick), 6:59. CIN_R.Montgomery 8 run (Coe kick), :42. CIN_R.Montgomery 15 run (Coe kick), 6:27. TULN_D.Watts 30 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), 5:10. A_37,989. ___. TULN CIN. First downs 22 19. Total Net Yards 383 337. Rushes-yards 48-221 43-235 Passing 162 102. Punt Returns 3-11 0-0 Kickoff...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Tennessee climbs in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

Notched a massive win on the recruiting trail Friday by landing a commitment from Concord (N.C.) Jay M. Robinson five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. His decision elevated the Volunteers’ 2023 recruiting class to No. 11 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Tennessee’s group, which also ranks No....
KNOXVILLE, TN

