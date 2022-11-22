AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson wouldn’t say if he played his last college game on Friday. But if he did, the Texas junior made it a memorable one. Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season, and No. 24 Texas defeated Baylor 38-27 on Friday. The Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive their chances of making the conference title game. If Kansas can beat No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, Texas will face No. 4 TCU for the Big 12 championship. Robinson carried 29 times, including 22 in the second half, when he gained 150 yards.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO