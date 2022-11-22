Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
starvedrock.media
Three Streator businesses charged with illegal alcohol sales
Besides accidents and reckless drivers, State Police search for illegal alcohol sales. Zone 3 Agents Thursday surveilled twenty-two locations in the county. In Streator, arrests were made at Streator Liquors, Circle K and B&R Grocery. Charged were 18-year old Damien Christian Melvin, 24-year old Larissa Hurer and 55-year old Marjorie Shannon, all of Streator. Each got a notice to appear in court. No arrests were made in Mendota.
wglc.net
Coroner and crime lab called to Mendota address
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police and other agencies are investigating an incident in the 300 block of 9th Ave Tuesday afternoon. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the location after a mid-day call about two unresponsive subjects. Authorities say there is no threat to area residents or the community stemming from this investigation. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department .
wjol.com
Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death
Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”. On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Coroner's Office and other police agencies investigating incident in Mendota
UPDATE: The Mendota Police Department says that two men were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Police identified the them as 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler, of Mendota, and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given, of Mendota. Police say the two were found at Sessler's home on 9th...
Mendota Reporter
Two men found dead in Mendota residence
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead inside a residence on Nov. 22 after authorities received a report of two unresponsive males. Mendota Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the residence at 302 Ninth Ave. at approximately 12:28 p.m., at which time they found Austin P. Sessler, 24, 302 Ninth Ave., and Cameron P. Given, 19, 620 ½ Main St., deceased.
Central Illinois Proud
AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
walls102.com
Ohio man charged with Attempted Murder after police pursuit in Ogle County
OREGON – An Ohio man has been charged with Attempted Murder after a police pursuit that began in Stephenson County. On Tuesday the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office reports that they joined a pursuit initiated by Stephenson County of a fleeing vehicle. Authorities say an Ogle County deputy deployed stop sticks in an effort to flatten the vehicles tires when the driver allegedly swerved towards the deputy in an attempt to hit them. The Deputy was able to move out of the way to avoid injury, and the pursuit came to an end when the fleeing vehicle struck a police vehicle. The driver was identified as 49-year-old Brian Taylor of Massillon, Ohio. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and is being held at the Ogle County Jail.
kanecountyconnects.com
No-Refusal Operation Planned for Nov 23
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser says her office will work with Kane County police agencies on an impaired driving abatement initiative on November 23, the night before the Thanksgiving holiday. The initiative, called a No-Refusal operation, is designed to assist police efforts to obtain a search warrant...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
School buses have stopped serving parts of Indian Prairie School District 204, parents say
Parents in Indian Prairie School District 204 have complained about bus routes that are no longer being provided after school boundaries were redrawn. One Gombert Elementary School parent said the district has made it harder on families.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
teslarati.com
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
walls102.com
Mendota promotes officer to Sergeant
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department promoted patrolmen Zachary Urbanski to Sergeant at a ceremony Monday night. Sgt Urbanski joined the department in January of 2019. The Western Illinois University graduate also attended South Suburban Law Enforcement Academy in Glen Ellyn.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
starvedrock.media
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire
Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
starvedrock.media
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6
Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
Comments / 2