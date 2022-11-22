OREGON – An Ohio man has been charged with Attempted Murder after a police pursuit that began in Stephenson County. On Tuesday the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office reports that they joined a pursuit initiated by Stephenson County of a fleeing vehicle. Authorities say an Ogle County deputy deployed stop sticks in an effort to flatten the vehicles tires when the driver allegedly swerved towards the deputy in an attempt to hit them. The Deputy was able to move out of the way to avoid injury, and the pursuit came to an end when the fleeing vehicle struck a police vehicle. The driver was identified as 49-year-old Brian Taylor of Massillon, Ohio. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and is being held at the Ogle County Jail.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO