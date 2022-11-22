Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
whvoradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
whvoradio.com
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen While Checking On A Motor Vehicle Accident
A woman reported her vehicle stolen after stopping to help a man involved in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stopped after a car ran off the road just before the eastbound exit for Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Says Be On The Lookout For Crime This Holiday
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is reminding the public to be on the lookout for crimes this holiday season. Acree says his department is responding to a variety of crimes this year, with the key message to report suspicious activity. Acree says suspicious activity can be reported to Trigg County...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
whvoradio.com
Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
whopam.com
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
whvoradio.com
Annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot Draws Large Crowd
The annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot drew a near record crowd to downtown Hopkinsville Thanksgiving morning. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation officials reported more than 1,250 people turned out to run or walk the 5-k route along the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Thursday morning. Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the event has become a fun tradition to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.
whopam.com
Robbery reported on Walnut Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of a robbery from Monday morning on Walnut Street. The adult female victim told Hopkinsville police a suspect grabbed her in the 1700 block of Walnut a few minutes after 10 a.m. and used force to take her cell phone and wallet. No arrest...
wevv.com
Six arrested after large amount of drugs discovered during Madisonville search warrant
Six people are being charged in Madisonville, Kentucky, after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers, detectives, and deputies went to serve a search warrant at some apartments on North Seminary Street on Tuesday evening in search of 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin, who was wanted after fleeing from the Kentucky State Police in October.
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured Tuesday In Oak Grove Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove sent a man to the hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say a truck was southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard, when a car exiting Interstate 24 pulled into the truck’s path. The driver of the car claimed the truck had no headlights.
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
wkdzradio.com
No One Injured In Trigg County Car Fire
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County Thursday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68 in LBL. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguish the fire. The cause...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
WBKO
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Woman Killed in Hopkins County Crash
A Dawson Springs woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County Tuesday. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Hanson Road near Jones Road just after 1:15 Tuesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they determined a vehicle driven by 33-year old Cheara R. Scott was involved in a one-vehicle wreck.
Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky. According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.
Comments / 0