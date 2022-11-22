Six people are being charged in Madisonville, Kentucky, after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers, detectives, and deputies went to serve a search warrant at some apartments on North Seminary Street on Tuesday evening in search of 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin, who was wanted after fleeing from the Kentucky State Police in October.

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO