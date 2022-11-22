Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Electronics Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Several electronics were taken in a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change taking an unknown amount of electronics. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree...
clarksvillenow.com
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 7 pm a car was westbound when it collided with an eastbound van near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance...
clarksvillenow.com
Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth trafficking charges for Salem man in Paducah
A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in meth trafficking charges for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search allegedly...
Missing Providence juvenile found
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments.
whvoradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
wkdzradio.com
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen While Checking On A Motor Vehicle Accident
A woman reported her vehicle stolen after stopping to help a man involved in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stopped after a car ran off the road just before the eastbound exit for Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
wevv.com
Six arrested after large amount of drugs discovered during Madisonville search warrant
Six people are being charged in Madisonville, Kentucky, after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers, detectives, and deputies went to serve a search warrant at some apartments on North Seminary Street on Tuesday evening in search of 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin, who was wanted after fleeing from the Kentucky State Police in October.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Says Be On The Lookout For Crime This Holiday
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is reminding the public to be on the lookout for crimes this holiday season. Acree says his department is responding to a variety of crimes this year, with the key message to report suspicious activity. Acree says suspicious activity can be reported to Trigg County...
whopam.com
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
WBKO
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few details at this time in a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed one man. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the off-road injury accident occurred around 3:21 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022. The accident happened near the 1000 block of Hayes Road...
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
whvoradio.com
Annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot Draws Large Crowd
The annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot drew a near-record crowd to downtown Hopkinsville Thanksgiving morning. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation officials reported more than 1,250 people turned out to run or walk the 5-k route along the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Thursday morning. Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the event has become a fun tradition to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.
