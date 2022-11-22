Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
SFGate
No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37
LONGWOOD (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.9, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Shipp 3-6, Anya 0-1, Leroy 0-1, Turner 0-3, Hartley 0-3) Turnovers: 20 (Leroy 6, Anya 4, Williams 2, Davis 2, Hartley 2, Team 2, Shipp 1, Germano 1) Steals: 6 (Anya 3,...
SFGate
Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59
SOUTHERN CAL (4-3) Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon-Waters 3-7 0-0 7, Ellis 6-16 0-1 15, Peterson 6-15 0-0 17, White 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 3-7 0-1 8, Hornery 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 2-6 59. Halftime_Wisconsin 36-34. 3-Point...
SFGate
HARVARD 61, LOYOLA CHICAGO 55
Percentages: FG .431, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch). Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch). Steals: 3...
SFGate
STANFORD 70, FLORIDA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .438, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Da.Green 3-6, Fletcher 3-7, Cleveland 0-2, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (McLeod 3, Cleveland, Fletcher). Turnovers: 15 (Cleveland 5, Fletcher 3, Da.Green 2, Warley 2, Corhen, Jackson, McLeod). Steals: 10 (Mills 4, Cleveland...
SFGate
VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73
Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gibson 3-6, Deloney 2-7, Sullivan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Penn 1-2, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hurley). Turnovers: 15 (Deloney 3, Duncan 3, Penn 2, Sullivan 2, Alamutu, Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Smith, Veretto).
SFGate
No. 16 Creighton 57, Xavier 51
XAVIER (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.5, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-7, Ovalle 1-3, Scarlett 1-6, Woods 1-4, Harris 0-1, Addie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Prenger 4, Smith 1, Woods 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Ovalle 3, Harris 2, Calhoun 2, Prenger...
SFGate
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
SFGate
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
SFGate
LONGWOOD 112, MARY BALDWIN 60
Percentages: FG .415, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Hart 4-9, Barbour 3-6, Ignacio 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Fraley 1-3, Asbury 0-1, Malott 0-2, Sheridan 0-2, Stoudamire 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ogle). Turnovers: 18 (Asbury 6, Malott 3, Ignacio 2, Ogle 2, Fraley, Hart, Lewis,...
SFGate
E. Michigan 38, Central Michigan 19
EMU_Knue 28 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 10:12. CMU_Emanuel 1 run (Meeder kick), 6:21. EMU_S.Evans 15 run (Gomez kick), 4:00. CMU_Emanuel 35 run (kick failed), 13:05. EMU_Paaske 9 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 8:49. EMU_Drummond 21 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), :00. Fourth Quarter. EMU_FG Gomez 31, 5:04. CMU_Emanuel 1...
No. 24 Texas beats Baylor, keeps Big 12 title hopes alive
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson wouldn’t say if he played his last college game on Friday. But if he did, the Texas junior made it a memorable one. Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season, and No. 24 Texas defeated Baylor 38-27 on Friday. The Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive their chances of making the conference title game. If Kansas can beat No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, Texas will face No. 4 TCU for the Big 12 championship. Robinson carried 29 times, including 22 in the second half, when he gained 150 yards.
SFGate
No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 21 Cincinnati 24
TULN_Spears 2 run (Ambrosio kick), 6:59. CIN_R.Montgomery 8 run (Coe kick), :42. CIN_R.Montgomery 15 run (Coe kick), 6:27. TULN_D.Watts 30 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), 5:10. A_37,989. ___. TULN CIN. First downs 22 19. Total Net Yards 383 337. Rushes-yards 48-221 43-235 Passing 162 102. Punt Returns 3-11 0-0 Kickoff...
SFGate
No. 24 Texas 38, Baylor 27
TEX_Ewers 3 run (Stone kick), 3:54. TEX_B.Robinson 2 run (Stone kick), 1:35. BAY_Sims 14 pass from Shapen (Mayers kick), :40. TEX_R.Johnson 1 run (Stone kick), 2:21. BAY_G.Hall 16 fumble return (Presley pass from Shapen), 13:30. TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Stone kick), 8:25. TEX_R.Johnson 11 run (Stone kick), 3:48. A_94,076. ___. BAY...
SFGate
W. Michigan 20, Toledo 14
WMU_Tyler 63 run (Domschke kick), 8:13. WMU_FG Domschke 38, 1:30. TOL_Blankumsee 17 pass from Gleason (Cluckey kick), 5:11. RUSHING_Toledo, Boone 15-70, Gleason 10-26, Stuart 3-9, Shaw 3-2, Finn 2-(minus 8). W. Michigan, Tyler 18-131, Abdus-Salaam 9-16, Buckley 5-8, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Salopek 12-(minus 15). PASSING_Toledo, Gleason 13-38-1-200, Finn 5-11-2-35. W....
SFGate
Boise St. 42, Utah State 23
USU_Vaughn 3 run (Coles kick), :00. BSU_Matlock 1 pass from Green (Dalmas kick), 5:59. USU_Vaughn 75 pass from Legas (Coles kick), :10. USU_Tyler 8 run (pass failed), 7:59. BSU_Green 91 run (Dalmas kick), 1:09. BSU_Oladipo 48 interception return (Dalmas kick), :31. A_31,402. ___. USU BSU. First downs 24 15. Total...
SFGate
Born For This | UCLA-Bound Center Amanda Muse Shines For Heritage
Amanda Muse Continues A Family Legacy Of Basketball Success — And It May Lead Brentwood’s Heritage High To New Heights In 2023 •. If ever a girl was born to play basketball, it’s Heritage High’s Amanda Muse. Her father Doug is 6-foot-10, and was a basketball...
Tennessee climbs in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings
Notched a massive win on the recruiting trail Friday by landing a commitment from Concord (N.C.) Jay M. Robinson five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. His decision elevated the Volunteers’ 2023 recruiting class to No. 11 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Tennessee’s group, which also ranks No....
Comments / 0