WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials’ second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can’t win the game, and that’s frustrating a little bit,” Ovechkin said. “But the situation right now, we just have to collect the points. It doesn’t matter how: lucky, bad bounce. We just have to collect the points and try to get as many as possible.” Ovechkin is now nine goals away from 800 and 11 from passing Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO