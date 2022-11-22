Read full article on original website
Boston 3, Carolina 2
First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 3 (Aho, Svechnikov), 6:34 (pp). 2, Carolina, Kotkaniemi 2 (Pesce, Jarvis), 15:05 (pp). Second Period_3, Boston, Krejci 7 (Pastrnak, Zacha), 19:29. Third Period_4, Boston, Krejci 8 (Foligno, Zacha), 10:27. Overtime_5, Boston, Pastrnak 14 (Marchand, Bergeron), 3:19 (pp). Shots on Goal_Carolina 16-6-11-3_36. Boston 9-13-16-3_41. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2...
Stanford 70, Florida St. 60
STANFORD (3-3) Angel 8-15 4-4 22, Ingram 3-11 4-7 10, S.Jones 4-13 0-0 8, Keefe 2-2 0-3 4, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, M.Jones 3-11 3-4 10, O'Connell 3-5 0-0 6, Raynaud 3-4 0-0 6, Murrell 0-1 2-2 2, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 13-20 70. Halftime_Florida St. 27-21. 3-Point...
Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54
ALCORN ST. (3-3) Kendall 0-3 3-4 3, Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Joshua 3-8 2-2 8, McQuarter 2-2 3-6 7, Wade 5-11 3-5 15, Brewton 6-13 3-5 16, Thorn 1-5 0-1 2, Marshall 0-2 3-4 3, Pajeaud 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 1-3 0-0 3, S.Walker 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 20-52 17-29 62.
No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 21 Cincinnati 24
TULN_Spears 2 run (Ambrosio kick), 6:59. CIN_R.Montgomery 8 run (Coe kick), :42. CIN_R.Montgomery 15 run (Coe kick), 6:27. TULN_D.Watts 30 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), 5:10. A_37,989. ___. TULN CIN. First downs 22 19. Total Net Yards 383 337. Rushes-yards 48-221 43-235 Passing 162 102. Punt Returns 3-11 0-0 Kickoff...
No. 24 Texas 38, Baylor 27
TEX_Ewers 3 run (Stone kick), 3:54. TEX_B.Robinson 2 run (Stone kick), 1:35. BAY_Sims 14 pass from Shapen (Mayers kick), :40. TEX_R.Johnson 1 run (Stone kick), 2:21. BAY_G.Hall 16 fumble return (Presley pass from Shapen), 13:30. TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Stone kick), 8:25. TEX_R.Johnson 11 run (Stone kick), 3:48. A_94,076. ___. BAY...
Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials’ second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can’t win the game, and that’s frustrating a little bit,” Ovechkin said. “But the situation right now, we just have to collect the points. It doesn’t matter how: lucky, bad bounce. We just have to collect the points and try to get as many as possible.” Ovechkin is now nine goals away from 800 and 11 from passing Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
W. Michigan 20, Toledo 14
WMU_Tyler 63 run (Domschke kick), 8:13. WMU_FG Domschke 38, 1:30. TOL_Blankumsee 17 pass from Gleason (Cluckey kick), 5:11. RUSHING_Toledo, Boone 15-70, Gleason 10-26, Stuart 3-9, Shaw 3-2, Finn 2-(minus 8). W. Michigan, Tyler 18-131, Abdus-Salaam 9-16, Buckley 5-8, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Salopek 12-(minus 15). PASSING_Toledo, Gleason 13-38-1-200, Finn 5-11-2-35. W....
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
No. 16 Creighton 57, Xavier 51
XAVIER (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.5, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-7, Ovalle 1-3, Scarlett 1-6, Woods 1-4, Harris 0-1, Addie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Prenger 4, Smith 1, Woods 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Ovalle 3, Harris 2, Calhoun 2, Prenger...
Tennessee climbs in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings
Notched a massive win on the recruiting trail Friday by landing a commitment from Concord (N.C.) Jay M. Robinson five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. His decision elevated the Volunteers’ 2023 recruiting class to No. 11 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Tennessee’s group, which also ranks No....
