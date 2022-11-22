Wales suffered a crushing loss to Iran and now look poised to miss out on a place in the last 16 at the World Cup 2022.All hope is not lost though for Robert Page’s side, who face England in the final game.Gareth Southgate’s side are poised to advance, despite being held by the USA, and they currently lead Group B on four points. Wales must therefore leapfrog Iran, on three points, and the USA, third on two points, or face an early trip home.Here are the permutations for Wales to advance to the last 16 and finish top:What do...

29 MINUTES AGO