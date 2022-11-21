ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delaware State wins again, dominating New Jersey City

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPqsE_0jJQF7kk00

Delaware State cruised to an 88-48 victory over New Jersey City on Monday evening. The Hornets had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 13-point lead and outscoring the Division III program 47-20 in the final 20 minutes.

Alexis Moragne scored 16 points to lead the way for Del State. It wasn’t just Moragne though, the Hornets’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.13 points per possession on 46% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 8-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc and 14-of-18 shooting on free throws.

Damaris Rodriguez scored 21 points while Laney Fox added another 17 to lead the way for New Jersey City. As a team, the Gothic Knights struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.62 points per possession on 33 percent shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-16 from deep.

Today’s win was the latest for Del State, who took down Wilmington (DE) in its last game. Its next action is on Nov. 26. The team will take on a Loyola Maryland team who is coming off a loss in its last game. On the other side, this evening’s result was a letdown for New Jersey City. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Monmouth. A conference clash with Montclair St. on Nov. 22 is the Gothic Knights’ next action.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Delaware State wins again, dominating New Jersey City appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starpublications.online

Blue Jays advance to state semifinals with 34-7 win over Wilmington Charter

The Seaford Blue Jays football team played disciplined football on both sides of the ball to win the DIAA State Football Tournament first round game over Wilmington Charter, 34-7, and advance to the semi-final round against St. Elizabeth. “We worked on discipline all year long and sometimes it is what...
SEAFORD, DE
NJ.com

Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden

If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
CAMDEN, NJ
High School Football PRO

Newark, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weequahic High School football team will have a game with Malcolm X Shabazz High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NEWARK, NJ
trentondaily.com

City of Trenton Announces Winter Co-Ed Basketball League

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to hit the court!. The City of Trenton recently announced that they will be hosting a free co-ed basketball league for the upcoming winter season. The teams will be broken up into the following days and age ranges:. Fridays: Grades 3rd-4th, 40 children...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means

Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
NEWARK, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton

After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall

Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
WILMINGTON, DE
mediafeed.org

500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price

Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NEWARK, NJ
fox29.com

Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village opening delayed

The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware

Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
WILMINGTON, DE
Trentonian

Trenton election numbers are in, but many questions remain

TRENTON — The Capital City’s big will-they or won’t-they drama is still going, even after vote totals have been posted on Mercer County websites Wednesday afternoon and certified results are tabulated. Trenton has 37,791 eligible voters, but only 9,248 cast ballots this election, leaving Trenton with a...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. At the time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria failed to maintain his lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
New Jersey Stage

Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Shooting On Oakland Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Oakland and Hoffman Ave. The shooting occurred just after 2:00 pm Thursday. The male was shot in the stomach and transported by car to Capital Health trauma center, leaving a decent crowd of visitors in the parking lot. Police located at least 3 shell casings on the ground, and no arrests have been made the motive for the shooting is unknown.
TRENTON, NJ
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy